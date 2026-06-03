DUP Accused of Being in Pan-Republican Front for Agreeing with Sinn Féin on Dual Language Street Sign Surveys

The Green Party has accused the DUP of being in the pan-republican front for agreeing with Sinn Féin on dual language street sign surveys. The DUP, along with Sinn Féin and the SDLP, have agreed to use the electoral register to work out who to send street sign surveys to. The Alliance Party has proposed a new process for issuing dual language street signage surveys, but Sinn Féin has opposed this proposal. The council will have to consider this proposal and decide whether to adopt a new process or continue with the current one.

The Green Party has described the DUP as being in the pan-republican front for agreeing with Sinn Féin on dual language street sign surveys . At the June meeting of the full Belfast Council at City Hall, Green Councillor Anthony Flynn taunted the largest unionist party for displaying a rare moment of unity with Sinn Féin on dual language street sign policy in Belfast.

The DUP, along with Sinn Féin and the SDLP, are agreeing with the current process of using the electoral register to work out who to send street sign surveys to. This decision has been met with criticism from the Green Party and the Alliance Party, who have raised concerns about relying on the electoral register.

They showcased examples where residents who had lived in streets for up to three years had not received any notification of surveys because they weren't on the current electoral roll for the area. The Alliance Party has proposed that in addition to issuing dual language street signage surveys to individuals listed within streets on the electoral register, that surveys be issued also to dwellings where no residents are listed on the electoral register.

Sinn Féin has opposed this proposal, stating that it would undermine the current process and give an avenue to those who want to rip away at the language policy. Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn has supported the Alliance proposal, stating that there is a glaringly obvious problem with only using the electoral register for these surveys.

He believes that a new process should be explored to ensure that everybody who lives in a community can inform the council in terms of these surveys. The DUP has been accused of being in the pan-republican front for agreeing with Sinn Féin on this issue. The City Solicitor has suggested that the proposal should be dealt with through a review of the policy, which is due to take place.

The council will have to be careful considering this proposal and will take a report back to the committee.





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DUP Sinn Féin Green Party Alliance Party Dual Language Street Sign Surveys Electoral Register Pan-Republican Front

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