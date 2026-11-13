Duran Duran Drummer Roger Taylor Steps Down Due to Tinnitus

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor announces his retirement from the band citing worsening tinnitus, a condition affecting hearing. The band expresses full support for the decision following a successful recent tour.

Rock musician Roger Taylor, the 66-year-old drummer for the iconic band Duran Duran, has officially announced his departure from the group. The revelation came via the band's social media channels on Thursday, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential acts in pop and new wave history. Taylor stated that he is retiring from drumming due to a worsening diagnosis of tinnitus, a chronic hearing condition that causes persistent phantom noises such as ringing or buzzing.

Medical Reasoning Behind the Departure

According to the statement released by the band, Taylor has made the difficult decision after careful consideration and specific medical advice. He emphasized that protecting his long-term health and hearing must now take precedence over his musical career. The condition, known as tinnitus, affects approximately 7.6 million adults and can involve hearing sounds like hissing, buzzing, or whooshing noises. There are currently no approved treatments to cure the condition, and symptoms can persist for years or even decades.

Also read Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor quits band over worsening tinnitus

Taylor explained from his home in the US that the physical toll of performing has become too significant to ignore. He described the choice as one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make, noting that playing drums has been the joy of his life. Despite the pain of leaving, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received from fans over the years. He added that listening to his body and his doctors was the only path forward given the steady deterioration of his condition.

Bandmates' Reactions and Support

His fellow Duran Duran members, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor, issued a joint statement expressing their complete support for Roger's decision. They described him as a brother and highlighted that his drumming was instrumental in defining the band's sound from its inception. The group noted that having Roger return to the original lineup in 2001 was incredibly important to their collective success and bond.

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The surviving members affirmed that Roger will always remain part of their family. They stated that they will continue to explore new and exciting projects with the band, honoring the legacy they have built together. Their message conveyed deep affection and a wish for Roger's health and happiness in his retirement. The sentiment was one of unity, emphasizing that while his role as a performer is ending, his place in the group's history is permanent.

A High Note Ending to His Career

Taylor indicated that he feels he is going out on a high, citing a series of major recent achievements. The band had just returned from a hugely successful tour across the UK and Europe. This journey included headline shows at BST Hyde Park and their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They also recently returned to the studio to work with producer Nile Rodgers, adding a significant creative milestone to his final chapter.

He expressed that he could not have asked for a better conclusion to his time in the band. Taylor mentioned that there were many special moments he would treasure forever. He moved forward with enormous pride and nothing but love for his bandmates Simon, Nick, and John. The timing, while difficult to figure out, allowed him to leave while the band was at the peak of their popularity.

Fan Reactions and Personal Milestones

Fans immediately took to social media platform X to react to the news, with many expressing shock and sadness. Comments ranged from disbelief to understanding, with many acknowledging that health issues must come first. Some fans expressed regret that there was no chance to say goodbye in person. Others recalled seeing him perform at recent shows in Leeds and London, hoping for a final appearance of the original five-piece lineup.

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The announcement follows a period of significant personal milestones for the drummer. In September 2025, Roger Taylor walked his daughter, Ellea, down the aisle at her wedding. The ceremony took place in Italy, where the bride's family is from. Ellea, aged 33, married her long-term boyfriend Shiro Miller in a castle setting surrounded by family and friends.

Taylor, who was once crowned Britain's fifth most eligible bachelor by Tatler magazine in 2004, drew attention for his youthful appearance at the wedding. He sported a full head of brown hair and wore a classic black tuxedo while escorting his daughter. The band's Instagram account shared images from the September 1, 2025 event, highlighting the personal joy he has experienced outside of music. This recent celebration of family life precedes his professional retirement, marking a transition to a new chapter focused on health and personal relationships.