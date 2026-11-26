Duran Duran announces the death of guitarist Andy Taylor at home following a long battle with prostate cancer. tributes highlight his legacy with the band and his family.

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died at the age of 64. The band announced his passing on Wednesday evening, confirming that Taylor passed away peacefully at his home on Monday. His wife Tracey and children were present at the time of his death. A statement from the group described his passing as following a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer. This news marks the end of an era for the legendary British new wave band.

Taylor Co-Wrote Major Duran Duran Hits

Andy Taylor was one of the founding members of Duran Duran during their rise to global stardom. He joined the band in Birmingham after arriving from the North East of England. During his tenure with the group, Taylor co-wrote and performed on several of their most iconic hits. These tracks include the chart-topping singles Girls On Film and The Reflex. He also contributed to other major songs such as The Wild Boys, Rio, and Hungry Like The Wolf. His guitar work was instrumental in defining the sonic identity of the group during their early years.

Also read Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor dies aged 65 after prostate cancer battle

Band Members Share Personal Tributes

The current lineup of Duran Duran released a heartfelt message honoring Taylor's contributions. The band recalled how Taylor was present at the very beginning of their story. They noted that his arrival brought an indelible fire and swagger to their music. According to the statement, his playing drove the songs that took the group around the world. The members also highlighted his dry wit and no-nonsense outlook on life. These traits kept the band grounded during their extraordinary years in the spotlight.

Rock Hall of Fame Induction Moment

Taylor's impact on the band's legacy was further cemented when Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. The band recalled a specific moment during the 2022 ceremony in their statement. Although Taylor was not present for the induction, his words from that night reminded everyone of his strength. The group emphasized the strong bond they shared with him during their reunion in the early 2000s. They stated that making music with him again on stage and in the studio meant a tremendous amount to all members.

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Family Statement Highlights Courage and Grace

Tracey Taylor, Andy's wife, released her own statement sharing personal details about her husband's final years. She described Andy as a brilliant guitarist to the world, but the most wonderful husband and loving dad to her family. Tracey noted that despite the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. She stated that nothing made him happier than having her and their children together. She also mentioned their grandson Albie, noting that he was the proudest grandfather. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Legacy Extends Beyond Duran Duran

Beyond his work with Duran Duran, Andy Taylor had a significant impact on the broader music industry. He collaborated with several high-profile artists during his career. These collaborations included work with Rod Stewart and Belinda Carlisle. He also formed the supergroup The Power Station in the mid-1980s alongside Robert Palmer. In her statement, Tracey expressed gratitude for the kindness and support shown by fans from all over the world. This support brought immense comfort to Andy as he fought his illness. His family stated they will always be grateful for the global outpouring of love.