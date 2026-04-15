Durham University Accused of Anti-White Discrimination Over New Asian Access Admissions Scheme

University of Durham faces criticism for its new Asian Access program, which offers lower entry requirements to British Asian students, sparking accusations of reverse discrimination and a debate over meritocracy in higher education.

The University of Durham, one of England's historic institutions of higher learning, is currently under scrutiny for a new admissions program that critics allege constitutes discrimination against white students. The program, named Asian Access, offers a guaranteed, alternative university place, typically two grades below the standard entry requirements, to British Asian state school pupils.

To be eligible, students must participate in a free, fully-funded summer school encompassing accommodation, travel, and meals. Durham University states the initiative, implemented for the first time this year, is designed to address the underrepresentation of certain groups in higher education, particularly at Durham. However, the scheme has ignited a strong backlash. Opponents highlight that British Asian teenagers already possess a significantly higher university acceptance rate compared to other ethnic groups. Official data from 2024 reveals that 51.4 percent of Asian state school pupils in England gained university places, a stark contrast to the 29.8 percent of white students. Only Chinese pupils demonstrated a higher acceptance rate at 66.1 percent, with black pupils ranking third at 48 percent. Robert Jenrick, a Reform MP and former minister, vehemently condemned the policy, labelling it a blatant instance of anti-white discrimination. He questioned the rationale behind lowering entry standards for British Asian students, who he asserts already surpass their white British peers academically. Jenrick advocated for equal treatment in university admissions, denouncing the attempt to engineer societal outcomes through a bifurcated admissions system. He pledged that a future Reform government would dismantle such policies and restore meritocracy to universities. A spokesperson for Durham University defended the program, asserting their commitment to attracting talented students from all backgrounds. They emphasized that all admissions decisions are fair, non-discriminatory, and adhere to published entry criteria. The university confirmed that the Asian Access program was developed in agreement with the Office for Students as part of their access and participation plan, with the objective of increasing the number of British students of Asian heritage, who are currently underrepresented at Durham, alongside other underrepresented demographics. The university also clarified that students selected for this program are drawn from areas characterized by low rates of university progression. Furthermore, they stated that contextual offers are extended to applicants from diverse backgrounds who demonstrate strong academic potential and successfully complete an academic program at Durham. This controversy places Durham among other prominent universities that have faced criticism for offering preferential admissions to non-white students. Oxford University, for instance, was previously accused of social engineering after data indicated it admitted a disproportionately higher percentage of black applicants who fell short of their A-Level requirements compared to white candidates. Universities like York and Bristol also employ contextual offers for students from specific ethnic groups or disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. Such practices have led to parental concerns, with some reporting that admissions officers may mistakenly presume a disadvantage for non-white candidates, overlooking factors such as strong academic performance and high-earning professional parents





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