Durham University Faces Accusations of Discriminating Against White Students with New Admissions Scheme

Durham University is under fire for a new admissions program offering preferential entry to British Asian students, with critics alleging it discriminates against white applicants. The Asian Access program grants lower entry requirements to British Asian students participating in a summer school, prompting concerns of reverse discrimination and undermining meritocratic principles.

The University of Durham, one of England's most venerable institutions, finds itself embroiled in controversy over a newly implemented admissions scheme alleged to discriminate against white students. The program, dubbed the Asian Access program, is designed to provide preferential treatment to British Asian students applying to popular courses such as psychology, law, and politics. This involves a 'guaranteed, alternative offer (typically two grades lower)' for state school pupils of 'Asian heritage/descent' who participate in a free summer school, complete with accommodation, travel, and food. The university's rationale is to support students typically underrepresented in higher education, particularly at Durham. However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism, with opponents arguing that it unfairly advantages a demographic already statistically more likely to gain university admission compared to white students. Official data indicates that in 2024, 51.4% of Asian state school pupils in England secured places in higher education, exceeding the 29.8% rate for white students. Only Chinese pupils (66.1%) had a higher acceptance rate. The program, critics claim, constitutes reverse discrimination and undermines the principles of meritocracy.

The criticism against Durham's policy intensified when prominent figures, including Reform MP and former minister Robert Jenrick, voiced strong opposition. Jenrick labeled the scheme a 'blatant case of anti-white discrimination,' highlighting the perceived injustice of lowering entry requirements for a group that already demonstrates higher success rates in university admissions. He argued that university admissions should be based solely on merit and warned against attempts to manipulate outcomes through social engineering, vowing that a Reform government would dismantle such policies. The focus of the argument is not only on the apparent discrimination but also on the perceived undermining of fairness and equal opportunity, suggesting that the policy violates established principles of equal treatment. The program's defenders, meanwhile, maintain that their intention is to promote diversity and broaden access to higher education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, regardless of their ethnicity. This point reveals a clash of fundamentally different viewpoints regarding the purpose and function of university admissions, and the values that should underpin them. The university's response emphasizes its commitment to fairness and non-discrimination. The university also contends the program is part of a plan agreed with the Office for Students, aiming to increase the representation of British students of Asian heritage, among other underrepresented groups, who are from neighborhoods with low university progression rates. They emphasize that contextual offers are made to applicants from various backgrounds who demonstrate high academic achievement and successfully complete a Durham academic program.

The controversy at Durham is not an isolated incident; it reflects a broader trend of scrutiny towards top universities regarding their admissions practices. Several other prestigious institutions, including Oxford, York, and Bristol, have faced similar accusations of social engineering or preferential treatment based on ethnicity or socioeconomic background. Oxford, for example, has been criticized for accepting a significantly higher percentage of black applicants with lower A-Level grades compared to white candidates. These practices, known as 'contextual offers', aim to consider the students' background and circumstances when evaluating their applications, in an effort to promote diversity and address historical inequalities. Parents have voiced concerns that such policies may lead to unfair assumptions about students' disadvantages, as noted by the mother who shared the example of students from professional families who had successfully passed the 11+ entrance exam. The underlying tension revolves around the balance between promoting diversity and upholding meritocratic principles. The ongoing debate focuses on the fairness and efficacy of such policies, particularly the potential for reverse discrimination and the unintended consequences of affirmative action.





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