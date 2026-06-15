Dusk and Dunelm roll out discounted luxury bedding collections inspired by French style and sustainable fabrics

Homeware retailers Dusk and Dunelm are offering deep discounts on new bedding ranges that feature Provence inspired toile prints, floral embroidery and recycled polyester, with prices reduced by up to fifty percent and a special twenty percent code for Dusk items.

Dusk has captured the attention of homeware fans with the launch of a new luxury bedding collection that draws on the timeless elegance of Provence style.

The Ophelia Toile Print set is made from 100 percent cotton with a 200 thread count, offering a breathable fabric that feels comfortable in any season. Each piece in the range, from duvet cover to pillowcase, replicates the classic French toile pattern with a modern twist, delivering a crisp and fresh look for contemporary bedrooms.

The set is priced at thirty nine pounds for a double, forty four pounds for a king and fifty pounds for a super king, but shoppers can save twenty percent by applying the retailer's discount code EXTRA at checkout. After the discount the double drops to thirty one point two pounds, the king to thirty five point two pounds and the super king to forty pounds.

Customers have responded positively, commenting on the beautiful pattern, the high quality of the cotton and the ease of ironing after washing. One reviewer highlighted the crisp feel of the linen and how well it matches their bedroom decor, while another praised the overall value and the durability of the fabric after several washes.

A separate promotion from Dunelm is also drawing interest, as the chain has reduced the price of its sturdy and stylish double sofa bed by fifty pounds. The discount is part of a larger clearance event that offers up to fifty percent off a range of bedding items. Among the highlighted products is a new sheet set embellished with floral embroidery, made from recycled polyester that shoppers describe as soft and gentle on the skin.

The duvet cover and pillowcase are machine washable and require little or no ironing, making them ideal for busy households. Prices start at eleven pounds for a single size, down from twenty two pounds, and nineteen pounds for a super king, which was previously thirty eight pounds. A five star review praised the softness of the fabric and the attractiveness of the pattern, noting that the item offers great value for money.

The clearance also includes a striped polycotton bedding collection that promises quick drying and minimal ironing. This range is available in several sizes, with a single starting at fifteen pounds, a double at twenty one pounds, a king at twenty six pounds and a super king at thirty one pounds. Shoppers have expressed enthusiasm for the variety of patterns, describing the look as fresh and the material as pleasant to the touch.

Overall the bedding sets have achieved an average rating of four point six out of five stars on the retailer's website, indicating strong customer satisfaction across the board. The combination of attractive pricing, sustainable materials and appealing designs appears to be resonating well with consumers looking to update their bedroom aesthetics without breaking the bank





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