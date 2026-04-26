Dusk Coffee Table Mimics Designer Look for £280 Less – Shoppers Rave About 'Luxury' Find

A coffee table from Dusk is proving popular with shoppers due to its resemblance to a high-end designer piece, but at a significantly lower price. The Knaresborough Button Back Coffee Table Pouffe is currently on sale for £169 and is receiving rave reviews for its style and value.

Shoppers are quickly purchasing a coffee table from Dusk , praising its luxurious appearance and significant price reduction. The Knaresborough Button Back Coffee Table Pouffe, upholstered in chenille tan, is currently available for £169, a £30 decrease from its original price of £199.

Customers are noting its striking resemblance to a £450 designer coffee table from the Cotswold Company, offering a substantial saving of approximately £280. This versatile piece of furniture is designed to serve dual purposes – functioning as both a stylish coffee table and a comfortable footrest. The button-tufted upholstery provides a soft yet durable surface, suitable for holding drinks or simply relaxing with your feet up.

The design of the Knaresborough pouffe aims for a timeless aesthetic, seamlessly blending into both traditional and contemporary home interiors. Its gently curved legs introduce a subtle vintage charm, while a practical lower shelf offers convenient storage for books, magazines, or other everyday items, helping to maintain a tidy and organized living space. The pouffe is available in a variety of colours, making it easy to coordinate with existing décor. Comparisons have been drawn to similar items from other retailers.

The Rectangular Coffee Table with Shelf-Stone Linen from the Cotswold Company, priced at £450, is also highlighted as a luxury option with footstool functionality. Next offers the Chenille Stripe Slate Blue Lancaster Buttoned Coffee Table for £299, which also features a useful storage shelf.

However, the Dusk pouffe is gaining significant attention due to its exceptional value and aesthetic appeal. The Knaresborough Button Back Coffee Table Pouffe has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, achieving an impressive 4.95 out of five stars on Dusk’s website. Many customers have expressed their satisfaction with the product, with one reviewer stating it is ‘almost identical’ to a much more expensive coffee table they previously owned.

Others have simply described it as ‘so beautiful’ and a piece that ‘completes the room’. The positive feedback consistently emphasizes the table’s stylish appearance and excellent value for money. While the majority of reviews are highly complimentary, some customers have noted minor issues during assembly, such as encountering splinters or finding pre-drilled holes to be slightly rough.

Despite these minor concerns, the overall consensus is that the pouffe is a sturdy, attractive, and worthwhile purchase, particularly considering its affordable price point. The button detailing and colour are frequently praised for their sophisticated look, and customers express hope for their long-lasting quality. The Knaresborough Button Back Coffee Table Pouffe is exclusively available for purchase from Dusk





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