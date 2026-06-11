Dusk Cuts Price of Modern and Classy Tumbler Glasses

Dusk has reduced the price of a pack of four 'modern and classy' tumbler glasses from £19 to £15. By entering the discount code REVEAL at the checkout, readers can save even more and bring the price down to just £12.75. The tumblers are made from glass with a refined ripple texture and have an impressive 4.8-star rating on Dusk's website.

Dusk has cut the price of a pack of four ' modern and classy ' tumbler glasses - and there's a way to make them even more affordable.

The Gatsby Set of 4 Rippled Glass Tumblers - Smoked have already been reduced from £19 to £15 on Dusk's website. Our readers can save even more by entering the discount code REVEAL at the checkout, bringing the price down to just £12.75. Those who prefer the Gatsby Set of 4 Rippled Glass Tumblers - Clear will find these are currently priced at £22.

A product description on Dusk's website reads: "Every table needs a great tumbler, and the Gatsby Ripple Glass Tumblers are exactly that: simple, stylish, and quietly elevated. Made from glass with a refined ripple texture, these tumblers bring a little sparkle to everyday, perfect for water at dinner, short cocktails, or a cosy nightcap.

Gatsby Set of 4 Rippled Glass Tumblers - Smoked Gatsby Set of 4 Rippled Glass Tumblers - Smoked The tumblers are made from glass with a refined ripple texture. £12.75 Dusk Shop "The ribbed design adds depth and character, while also making them feel comfortable to hold, even when the conversation and the refills are flowing.





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dusk Tumbler Glasses Modern And Classy Ripple Glass Tumblers Discount Code £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32 £18 £12.75 £15 £19 £22 £32

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shoppers Praise Stylish Ottoman Storage Solutions from Argos and DuskStorage solutions like ottomans offer a stylish way to keep belongings organized, with options available in various sizes for flats and houses. Argos and Dusk feature velvet ottomans that have received positive reviews for their design, functionality, and ability to fold flat when not in use. Shoppers highlight their usefulness for storing linens, jumpers, and cushions, as well as doubling as additional seating.

Read more »

Dusk shoppers nab 'gorgeous' Copenhagen-style bar stools on saleThe Mia barstools have a rounded seat and backrest, upholstered in a choice of trendy fabrics

Read more »

Dusk's chic bedside table is almost half price at £50 — shoppers love itThe Romilly High Gloss 2 Drawer Bedside Table is on sale for £50, down from £99, and shoppers say it looks 'classy' and unlike any other bedside table in this bedroom furniture sale

Read more »

Dusk shoppers save £87 on 'beautiful' Provence-style sideboardThe spacious sideboard has been reduced twice, with a 'mystery discount' affecting the final price

Read more »