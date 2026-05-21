Dusk Discounts Bedding: Lille Printed Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set Down to \u00a22.22

Dusk has discounted its Lille Printed Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set down to \u00a22.22 for the king size, down from \u00a55. The set is made from 100% cotton and features a tasteful floral pattern. One shopper noted 'Wonderful summerweight set. Looks fab on our bed!' Another shopper praised the product stating 'So soft and needs no ironing.', while a third referenced a feature stating 'It features 200 thread count cotton on one side'. The Lille Printed Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set now prices between \u00a22.22 and \u00a26.00 for the single size, and the super king size is priced at \u00a22.22. Some webpage visitors also had other comments with similar ideas, as customers generally liked things like the great final item of crispy result we get and doing nicer designs beautiful stuff.

A 'wonderful' bedding set from Dusk has had its price slashed and customers are calling it 'a winner', with the retailer experiencing an increase in sales as more customers take advantage of the discount price for the king size Lille Printed Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set that is now priced at \u00a22.22, down from \u00a55.

For the super king size the price is also \u00a22.22, reduced from \u00a60. Those looking to choose from other options can pick the Cherry Embroidery 100% Cotton Muslin Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set in white for \u00a42.50, down from \u00a50, available in single size with the discount code EXTRA15





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Bedding Dusk Sale Discount Lille Printed Muslin Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Se King Size Super King Size

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