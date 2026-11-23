Dutch activist Jason Bhugwandass died by euthanasia at 28 after years of health struggles. He was known for campaigning against abuse and isolation in youth care centres.

Jason Bhugwandass, a Dutch transgender man from Amsterdam, has died by euthanasia at the age of 28 after years of mental and physical health struggles. The death was announced on Saturday through Bhugwandass's own Instagram account. Bhugwandass was known for fighting against abuse in youth care centres in the Netherlands.

The statement said Bhugwandass had struggled with PTSD symptoms for years. It also said Bhugwandass developed a functional neurological disorder and Lance-Adams syndrome, and that these conditions reinforced each other and severely limited daily life.

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How Bhugwandass Became a Voice Against Youth Care Isolation

Bhugwandass's activism grew directly out of personal experience in the youth care system. Bhugwandass grew up in a troubled home with an alcoholic father and a physically abusive brother.

As a teenager, Bhugwandass began suffering from gender dysphoria, depression and suicidal thoughts. These struggles led to multiple stints in a youth care centre.

In an interview with local media in 2019, Bhugwandass said the experience felt like being locked up. Bhugwandass said a young person could be taken to an isolation room for the slightest thing.

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Bhugwandass also described group leaders as feeling more like security guards than people to turn to with problems. Bhugwandass said what was really needed was someone who would stand by their side.

After leaving care, the Amsterdam native began campaigning for better conditions in the youth care sector. Bhugwandass conducted groundbreaking peer-led research, interviewing dozens of former residents who had been locked up in psychiatric wards.

That research found that vulnerable children were kept in extreme isolation for an average of 20 to 21 hours a day. These findings became central to the campaign for change.

Parliamentary Motion and Public Recognition in Amsterdam

Thanks to Bhugwandass's activism, the House of Representatives adopted a motion to close strict isolation wards in youth care institutions. The motion marked a concrete policy result of the campaign.

In 2022, Bhugwandass was elected Amsterdammer of the year by then-mayor Femke Halsema. Bhugwandass said at the time that the honour was deeply meaningful because of an attachment to the city and the wish for that feeling to be mutual.

Bhugwandass also became a viral public figure as the face of trans pride in the Netherlands. The activist drew criticism after appearing shirtless on billboards with visible self-harm scars.

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Tributes from Femke Halsema and Rob Jetten

Femke Halsema paid tribute to Bhugwandass in a statement after the death. Halsema wrote that Bhugwandass had changed people's lives gradually, and that Halsema had loved Jason from the very first moment of meeting. Halsema cited Bhugwandass's giftedness, courage and incredible perseverance.

Halsema also wrote that these qualities were mixed with sadness and compassion for the injustice Bhugwandass suffered. Halsema said the life stolen from Bhugwandass prevented Jason from truly flourishing.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said the death left Jetten speechless. Jetten said the way Bhugwandass fought against abuses in youth care over the past few years deserves respect and appreciation.

Jetten added that Bhugwandass gave others who had been through the same things the voice Bhugwandass had so sorely missed. Jetten said the Prime Minister was devastated and wished all loved ones the strength they need.

Final Wish Photoshoot with Stichting Ambulance Wens

Just two days before the assisted death, Stichting Ambulance Wens posted several pictures of Bhugwandass smiling on the beach. The Dutch non-profit organisation fulfils last wishes for immobile and terminally ill patients, and the photos were part of that final wish.

A caption beside the photos described the wish as fierce but also very beautiful. The caption said being this sick at 28 is unimaginable, and that photos together with loved ones are incredibly valuable.

In the statement announcing the death, the Netherlands was described as losing a powerful unyielding voice that refused to remain silent where silence was the greatest injustice. The statement said Bhugwandass was leaving with his head held high.