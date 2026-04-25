Dutch Influencer Jade Kops Dies at 19 After Battling Rare Cancer

Jade Kops, a 19-year-old Dutch influencer who documented her five-year battle with rhabdomyosarcoma, has passed away. She inspired thousands with her honesty and fundraising efforts for childhood cancer research.

The world mourns the loss of Jade Kops , a 19-year-old Dutch influencer who bravely battled a rare form of cancer for five years. Jade, who first shared her diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma at the age of 14, passed away peacefully on Friday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Her journey, meticulously documented on Instagram for a global audience of over 444,000 followers, became a beacon of hope, resilience, and heartbreaking honesty. Jade didn't shy away from sharing the raw realities of living with cancer, offering a poignant glimpse into the emotional and physical toll it took, while simultaneously inspiring others with her unwavering spirit.

Her recent posts, particularly one addressed to her tumor on April 6th, revealed a desperate plea for more time, a desire to continue experiencing life and cherishing moments with loved ones. She expressed a profound sadness at the realization that her future was increasingly uncertain, lamenting the loss of plans and the feeling of slipping control. Jade’s words resonated deeply with many, capturing the universal fear of mortality and the longing for just a little more time.

She described the feeling of being an outsider looking in, as she pre-planned her final resting place, a cemetery plot she selected herself, acknowledging the inevitable with a mixture of sadness and gratitude for each new day. Beyond her personal battle, Jade dedicated herself to raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer research.

Over the past five years, she spearheaded fundraising efforts that generated an impressive €2 million (approximately £1.7 million) for the Princess Maxima Center in Utrecht, Netherlands, a leading institution dedicated to pediatric oncology. She co-founded the ‘Jade Uitwaaimomenten Foundation’ with her parents, providing much-needed respite and support to families navigating the challenges of childhood cancer. The foundation organizes trips and experiences designed to create positive memories and alleviate the emotional burden on families affected by the disease.

Jade’s commitment to helping others was further recognized in 2024 when she received a royal distinction, being appointed a Member of the Order of Orange-Nassau – a remarkable honor, making her the youngest recipient of this prestigious award. This recognition underscored her significant contributions to the cancer community and her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.

Despite receiving the devastating news in September 2024 that no further treatment options were available, Jade continued to inspire with her grace and courage, focusing on making the most of her remaining time. Jade’s legacy extends beyond her fundraising achievements and social media presence. She authored a best-selling autobiography, ‘Forever Young: My Life with Cancer,’ offering a deeply personal and insightful account of her experiences.

The book provided a platform for her to share her thoughts, fears, and hopes, connecting with readers on a profound level. Her family announced her passing with immense sadness but also with profound pride in her bravery and resilience. A public farewell will be held in Naaldwijk, South Holland, on Friday, May 1st, with a guard of honour planned to celebrate her life and honour her memory.

Jade’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of living each day to the fullest, cherishing relationships, and fighting for what matters. Her impact will undoubtedly continue to inspire countless individuals to embrace life with courage, compassion, and a determination to make a difference, even in the face of adversity.

The outpouring of grief and support from her followers and the wider community is a testament to the profound connection she forged with so many through her honesty, vulnerability, and unwavering spirit





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