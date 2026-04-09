Dutch Man on Trial for Sextortion, Targeting Young Women Across Multiple Countries

A 22-year-old Dutch man faces trial for sextortion, online assault, and child pornography offenses, involving the abuse of over 50 young women across several countries. Dutch police are appealing for more victims to come forward. The case highlights the rising threat of online exploitation and the importance of international cooperation in combating these crimes.

A 22-year-old Dutch man, identified as Damian A due to local privacy laws, is on trial in Dordrecht, Netherlands , facing charges of sextortion, online assault and rape, extortion, and the production, possession, and distribution of child pornography. The case involves the abuse of over 50 girls and young women, aged between 13 and 20, across at least six countries, including the UK, United States, Netherlands , Germany, Montenegro, and Canada.

The suspect allegedly lured victims into sharing explicit images and then blackmailed them into performing increasingly degrading acts on camera, often including writing 'Owned by Turpien' on their bodies or signs. He also reportedly sold images of the victims to others. The Rotterdam Police Sexual Crimes Team and other international law enforcement agencies are actively seeking to identify additional victims, concerned that the abuse may be more widespread than initially known, based on recovered materials from the suspect's devices. A verdict in the case is expected within weeks, with the suspect, who has confessed to the crimes, potentially facing a nine-year prison sentence and compulsory psychiatric treatment following a psychiatric assessment which found he has an autism spectrum disorder and a sexual sadism disorder. \Dutch police have launched a social media appeal to trace potential victims, emphasizing that the perpetrator is now in custody and can no longer harm them. The campaign includes links and phone numbers where victims can seek help, aligning with a US initiative, Know2Protect, which tackles online child exploitation. Prosecutors have highlighted the critical need for strong international cooperation, citing the essential collaboration between US and Dutch authorities in this case as a model for protecting children online and effectively prosecuting offenders across borders. The Homeland Security Investigations agency's attache in The Hague, Eben Roberts, emphasized the commitment to solidifying partnerships to bring child predators to justice. The suspect's actions highlight the increasing societal problem of sextortion, with prosecutors noting a 46% increase in online sex crimes in the Netherlands in 2025 compared to the previous year, with over 3,000 cases reported. The methods employed by the suspect, including impersonating a woman of the victims' age to gain their trust and access to explicit images, underscore the sophisticated tactics used by online predators and the need for heightened vigilance among young people. \The case highlights the devastating impact of online exploitation on young women, with the victims enduring extreme and intense forms of abuse. The investigation underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking down perpetrators who operate across international borders and the importance of international cooperation in combating these crimes. Furthermore, the case serves as a stark reminder of the long-term psychological effects of sextortion and the need for comprehensive support services for victims. The police appeal and the associated campaigns are designed to provide victims with the resources and support they need to report the crimes, heal from the trauma, and navigate the legal process. The focus is not only on bringing the perpetrator to justice but also on safeguarding future victims by raising awareness about the tactics used by online predators and promoting responsible online behavior. The authorities involved are committed to preventing such crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice through close international collaboration, including providing support to the victims. The success of this case serves as a model of international collaboration in bringing predators to justice and preventing future cases. The case also emphasizes the need for strong child protection laws and for raising awareness amongst young people about the dangers of the internet and how to protect themselves





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