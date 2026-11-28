Dutch authorities raided NFOrce data centers to seize servers hosting Motherless, a site linked to severe crimes including the Sonia Exelby murder and widespread abuse.

Dutch police conducted a major cybercrime operation on July 21, targeting the infrastructure of NFOrce, a Dutch IT company based in Steenbergen. The raid focused on a three-story industrial facility protected by an electrified security fence, which serves as a critical hub for cloud-computing platforms. Authorities seized computer servers belonging to Motherless, a long-standing client of the firm known for hosting extreme and illegal content.

NFOrce Infrastructure and Management

Simon Shlomi Elimeleh, an Israeli entrepreneur, owns and operates NFOrce, charging clients between €50 and €750 monthly for server space. The company processes payments through credit cards, PayPal, and Bitcoin. On July 21, officers raided the Steenbergen warehouse alongside two additional offices maintained by the firm in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. These locations function as an engine room for the internet, supporting thousands of websites accessed by tens of millions of users globally.

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Motherless Content and Legal Controversies

Motherless branded itself as a moral-free file-host but facilitated severe abuse across multiple jurisdictions. The site hosted violent rape scenes, BDSM content, torture, and throttling during sex. German broadcaster ARD revealed in 2025 that the homepage featured large quantities of videos depicting the rape of unconscious women. Critics previously labeled the platform a global online rape academy following media investigations that exposed the extent of its harmful library.

Sonia Exelby Murder Case Connections

The investigation highlighted the role of Motherless in the conviction of Dwain Hall for the murder of Sonia Exelby. Exelby, a 32-year-old musician from Portsmouth, met Hall through a forum on the site dedicated to sexualized torture. Hall used the alias AlphaSadist and described himself as a sadist seeking a sex doll. He convinced the vulnerable woman to travel to Florida, where he tortured and killed her in an Airbnb despite her changed mind.

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Manchester Court Case and Ongoing Trials

Another significant case involves a man in Manchester who admitted to drugging and raping his wife for twenty years. He pleaded guilty to 62 charges, including administering substances to commit sexual offenses. Court evidence showed he accessed Motherless at least four times in 2022, searching for videos of drunk rape and instructions on drugging women. Nine other men are currently on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court regarding related offenses, with four already pleading guilty to sex charges.

Police Action and Immediate Consequences

Dutch police shut down Motherless through the July 21 raid on NFOrce facilities. The operation targeted one of the company's oldest clients and removed servers used to distribute illicit material. This action concludes a decade-long pattern of abuse facilitated by the platform. The seizure marks a significant step in disrupting the digital infrastructure that enabled these severe crimes across Europe and North America.