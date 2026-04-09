Dutch Sextortion Case: Young Women, Including Brits, Targeted in Online Abuse Scheme

A 22-year-old Dutch man is on trial for a sextortion scheme that targeted young women across multiple countries, including the UK. Victims were tricked into sharing explicit images and then blackmailed into performing degrading acts. Dutch police are appealing for more victims to come forward.

Dutch authorities are urgently appealing for potential victims in a disturbing sextortion case that has ensnared dozens of young women, including British nationals, across multiple countries. The investigation, spearheaded by the Dutch police, focuses on the alleged actions of a 22-year-old Dutch man, identified as Damian A under privacy laws, who stands accused of coercing victims into performing degrading acts on camera.

The scale of the abuse, involving more than 50 girls and young women aged between 13 and 20, spanning at least six countries including the UK, United States, Netherlands, Germany, Montenegro, and Canada, underscores the alarming reach of online exploitation and the devastating impact on its victims. The suspect, arrested early last year and now on trial in Dordrecht, is believed to have used the online alias 'Turpien' to manipulate his victims, often demanding they write 'Owned by Turpien' on their bodies during the recorded acts. Authorities are particularly concerned about the possibility of more unidentified victims, as evidence retrieved from the suspect's devices suggests the abuse was more extensive than initially realized. The case highlights the urgent need for international cooperation in combating online child exploitation and the importance of providing support and resources to those who have suffered such traumatic experiences





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Dutch Man on Trial for Sextortion, Targeting Young Women Across Multiple CountriesA 22-year-old Dutch man faces trial for sextortion, online assault, and child pornography offenses, involving the abuse of over 50 young women across several countries. Dutch police are appealing for more victims to come forward. The case highlights the rising threat of online exploitation and the importance of international cooperation in combating these crimes.

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