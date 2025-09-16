Dutch Startup Shatters European Hyperloop Speed Record

Hardt Hyperloop sets a new European speed record for hyperloop technology, reaching 53 mph while switching lanes. This breakthrough follows other achievements in hyperloop development, including CASIC's T-flight reaching 387 mph in China. Despite advancements, challenges regarding safety, passenger experience, and industry collaboration remain.

The hyperloop, a futuristic transportation concept popularized by Elon Musk, envisions passenger pods traveling at near-supersonic speeds through near-vacuum tubes. While several companies and academic institutions have experimented with hyperloop systems in the past, a Dutch tech startup named Hardt Hyperloop has recently set a new European speed record .

At the European Hyperloop Center in Groningen, Netherlands, their vehicle reached a speed of 53 mph (85 kph) while successfully switching lanes, a crucial feature for any practical transportation system.This achievement marks significant progress in hyperloop technology. Just a year ago, tests on the same track reached a mere 30 kph. Hardt co-founder Tim Houter believes they are ready to push for even higher speeds, potentially up to 700 kph, as infrastructure allows. However, the current testing tube's length limits maximum speed attempts due to safety concerns.Meanwhile, in China, state-owned company CASIC has tested their hyperloop version, the T-flight, achieving a remarkable speed of 387 mph on a 1.24 mile track. They anticipate the T-flight's top speed to reach 600 mph, surpassing commercial airplanes. Despite these breakthroughs, the hyperloop concept faces skepticism due to safety concerns, particularly the risk of depressurization during travel. No passenger-carrying hyperloop tests have surpassed 100 mph, raising questions about its practical viability. Furthermore, the fragmented efforts of various technology providers have hindered collaboration, standardization, and regulation.





MetroUK

