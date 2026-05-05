Dutch Widow Tests Positive for Hantavirus on Stranded Cruise Ship as Over 20 Brits Remain Trapped

A Dutch widow who died on the MV Hondius cruise ship tested positive for hantavirus, while more than 20 British nationals remain stranded off Cape Verde. The ship has been anchored since Sunday after three passengers died from the outbreak. The situation remains critical as passengers await medical evacuation and repatriation.

A Dutch widow who died on a stranded cruise ship tested positive for the rat-borne hantavirus, as more than 20 British nationals remain trapped off the coast of Cape Verde .

The MV Hondius vessel has been anchored in the Atlantic since Sunday, following the deaths of three passengers after an outbreak of the deadly disease. Among those affected are 23 British nationals—19 passengers and four crew members—who are stuck on the ship, which set sail from Ushuaia, Argentina, on March 10. The first fatality was a 70-year-old passenger whose body is currently on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic.

His 69-year-old wife, also a Dutch national, fell ill onboard and was evacuated to South Africa, where she later died in a Johannesburg hospital. Additionally, a 69-year-old British passenger was taken to Johannesburg and is being treated in intensive care. It has since been revealed that the Dutch widow who died also tested positive for hantavirus, a detail initially not confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which had only acknowledged the infection of the British man.

The MV Hondius, carrying passengers from Britain, Spain, the United States, and crew from the Philippines, among 23 nationalities, has around 150 people remaining aboard after the deaths and illnesses. Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship’s operator, stated that they are managing a 'serious medical situation' onboard, with strict precautionary measures in place, including isolation, hygiene protocols, and medical monitoring. The company added that Dutch authorities are leading efforts to repatriate two symptomatic individuals from Cape Verde to the Netherlands.

However, no authorization has been granted by Cape Verdean authorities to allow those needing medical care to disembark. Passengers face an agonizing wait to determine if they have contracted the virus, which can take up to eight weeks to show symptoms. The WHO has confirmed six suspected cases of hantavirus infection. On April 27, a British passenger fell ill and was sent to South Africa for treatment, where he remains in intensive care.

Another passenger, a German national, died onboard on Saturday, and his body has not yet been removed from the ship. A letter from Oceanwide Expeditions to customers, seen by the Daily Mail, indicated that the company is awaiting approval for passengers to leave the ship. Two people on the vessel, including a British crew member, are presenting acute respiratory symptoms requiring urgent medical care, according to Oceanwide Expeditions.

A spokesman stated that the disembarkation of passengers, medical evacuation, and medical screening require permission from local health authorities, who have visited the vessel and assessed the situation. The medical transfer of the two ill individuals has not yet occurred. The WHO’s epidemic and pandemic preparedness director, Maria Van Kerkhove, noted that there are currently no other symptomatic people on the ship, but the situation is being carefully monitored.

Passengers are being asked to stay in their cabins and limit their risk while disinfection and other measures are being taken. An Irish woman onboard, Ann Lane from Cork but currently living in south Dublin, shared her account of the distressing conditions. She described the first casualty as a 'real shock' and explained that the deceased man had fallen ill before reaching Saint Helena, with his body remaining on the ship for several days before his wife was evacuated.

His wife later died in Johannesburg. Ms. Lane also mentioned that the ship’s doctor, a younger British man, had fallen ill. Another passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, praised the doctor as a 'sweet and wonderful guy' who had been excited about the expedition, calling it his 'vacation.

' However, the passenger criticized Oceanwide Expeditions for poor communication, stating that the company had failed to update passengers directly in a timely manner





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship MV Hondius Cape Verde Outbreak

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