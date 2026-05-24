DVLA Issues Warning Over Expensive Tax Blunder for Electric Vehicles

The warning comes as electric vehicle prices fall sharply, making it easier for purchasers to remain beneath the tax limit. Additionally, the second-hand market has seen especially steep price drops for pre-owned EVs, owing to expanding supply.

The DVLA has issued a warning over a potentially "expensive" tax blunder, citing a fresh alert for drivers regarding the regulations. The agency advised motorists purchasing an electric vehicle to carefully scrutinize the official list price to avoid facing hundreds of pounds in additional charges annually for electric cars priced £50,000 or under, if first registered from April 1, 2025.

However, vehicles above that threshold are not exempt, as they are no longer fully free from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) from April 2025. The costs break down as £10 for the first year and £200 for the standard rate (from year two), with additional charges for cars with a list price above £50,000





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DVLA Tax Error Electric Vehicles VED Discounts Second-Hand Market

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