Court hears emotional messages from British tutor Sonia Exelby to Dwain Hall before her death in Florida. Hall denies murder and kidnapping charges.

Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old British music tutor with a documented history of mental health struggles, told Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old mechanic accused of grooming her, that she 'cannot be without you' in the months leading up to her death, a court has been informed. The emotional exchanges occurred just before Exelby flew from her home in Portsmouth, England, to Florida in October last year to meet Hall, who identified himself as a sadist and worshipped the Egyptian god of death.

Digital Grooming and Online Personas

The jury at the Marion County Justice Centre in Ocala, central Florida, reviewed messages exchanged between Exelby and Hall on the extreme pornography website Motherless, where Hall used the moniker 'Alphasadist' and Exelby used 'Already Yours'. Exelby suffered from bipolar disorder and bulimia, and prosecutors stated that she had been in contact with multiple men on the platform expressing a desire to die but lacking the ability to do it herself. Dwain Hall distinguished himself by offering to act as her executioner, a role prosecutor Amy Berndt described as grooming designed to fulfill Hall's sadistic desires.

Also read Dwain Hall Trial: Murder Case of British Pianist Sonia Exelby in Florida

Digital evidence revealed that Hall maintained several Motherless accounts, including one under the name SilverWolf44646, which described him as a Florida resident seeking a 'sex doll' for various purposes. In contrast, Exelby's profile declared that 'Life's a bitch and then you die and now life's finally stopped being a bitch'. Detectives discovered that Hall had numerous nude photos and videos of Exelby on his phone, which he attempted to erase to remove every trace of her presence, alongside a collection of horrific images showing women being tortured.

The Flight to Florida and Regret

On the day of her departure, Exelby deceived her long-term partner, Stevie Hunt, by claiming she was visiting her sisters, when she actually boarded a flight to the United States. Two days later, Hunt discovered an email Exelby had sent to herself from the aircraft, which was filled with sorrow, depression, regret, and talk of suicide. The message expressed intense panic, stating, 'As soon as the wheels leave the ground, I wish I was home, can't get off the plane… I want to beg for help so badly' and noting that she felt sick and regretful for leaving her home.

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Hunt immediately raised the alarm with British police, who subsequently alerted US authorities. Investigators traced Exelby's financial activity to a breakdown company owned by Hall, linking her presence in Florida to the suspect. Despite the messages showing deep emotional attachment and fear, prosecutors alleged that Exelby got cold feet upon arriving in the US, leading to a conflict with Hall regarding their planned encounter.

Alleged Violence and Burial in Marion Oaks

Exelby and Hall traveled to a remote Airbnb near the town of Reddick, Florida, where prosecutors allege Hall ignored her change of heart and continued to beat and abuse her before stabbing her to death. Hall denied the charges of kidnapping and murder, claiming that any intimate acts were consensual rough sex. However, police found Exelby's half-naked body buried in a shallow grave in the suburban community of Marion Oaks, where Hall resided, suffering four stab wounds.

Critical forensic evidence included a knife mailed by Hall to a friend, which tested positive for Exelby's blood. Additional investigation into Hall's digital footprint revealed efforts to delete incriminating content, including the nude photos and videos of Exelby. Prosecutor Amy Berndt argued to the jury that the evidence demonstrated Hall beat, stabbed, and murdered Exelby for his own sadistic pleasure, contradicting Hall's defense that the events were mutually agreed upon. Dwain Hall has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and kidnap.