Kyle Robb reveals Dwain Hall's disturbing behavior and vampire obsession prior to the kidnapping and murder of Sonia Exelby. New podcast details the killer's red flags.

Co-host Jack Hardy recently interviewed Kyle Robb, the nephew of convicted murderer Dwain Hall, to uncover disturbing details about the killer's life prior to the abduction of British music tutor Sonia Exelby. Hall, aged 54, and resident of Ocala, Florida, was found guilty on Friday of kidnapping and murdering the 32-year-old victim. A court sentenced Hall to two consecutive life terms for the brutal crimes committed against Exelby.

Kyle Robb Reveals Dwain Hall Behavior

Kyle Robb, who spent his teenage years living with his uncle after repeated behavioral issues at school in Florida, described a household environment marked by instability and violence. Robb characterized Hall as an individual with a severe temper problem who was deeply invested in strange BDSM practices. The teenager noted that his uncle was keen on presenting himself as a vampire, a persona that defined much of his social interactions during that period.

Also read Dwain Hall Roommate Jefferson Evans Reveals Alarming Details on Sonia Exelby Murder Case

Dwain Hall Vampire Obsession

Hardy reported to co-host Caroline Cheetham that Robb explained Hall's eccentric self-presentation involved adopting a cult-like identity centered on vampirism. Hall's friend, Rick Snyder, would accompany him, pretending to be a werewolf as part of their shared bizarre hobby. Relatives stated that Hall and Snyder frequently discussed being vampire assassins, creating an odd atmosphere that family members found unsettling but did not fully comprehend at the time.

Police Evidence Found at Rick Snyder Home

Days after the murder, Hall mailed a bloodstained knife to Snyder's home in Ohio, where it was later discovered by police hidden in a cloth bag inside a bedroom dresser. Authorities found no evidence that Snyder knew the knife was used in a homicide. However, family members expressed concern over a text message Snyder sent to Hall, which read, 'Admit it, we get caught way less when I'm with you.' This exchange led some relatives to worry that their involvement extended beyond petty crime.

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Family Missed Dwain Hall Red Flags

Robb claimed that Hall and Snyder constantly joked about violence and murder, often making casual remarks about committing crimes better than those seen in media. Hall would reportedly comment that he could have executed murders depicted in movies more effectively without getting arrested. Despite these numerous red flags and the disturbing nature of their conversations, the family never connected these behaviors to the possibility of him committing a serious violent crime.

Jack Hardy Investigation The Crime Desk

For over a year, Hardy has investigated the events surrounding Exelby's death, traveling from Florida to Canton, Ohio, to speak with those who knew the killer best. The investigation highlights a pattern of behavior and series of red flags that were present before the arrest. Relatives told Hardy they were horrified by the outcome but not entirely surprised given the context of his horrific crimes against Sonia Exelby.