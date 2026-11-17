Dwain Hall stands trial in Florida for the murder of Sonia Exelby, who flew from Portsmouth to meet the self-described sadist. New details reveal her distress before her death.

Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old defendant, is currently standing trial in Ocala, Florida, for the murder of British national Sonia Exelby. Prosecutors allege that Hall manipulated the 32-year-old music tutor, who suffered from severe mental health issues and suicidal tendencies, luring her across the Atlantic to fulfill his role as her executioner. The court heard that Exelby traveled from Portsmouth to the United States in October 2025, leading to her brutal death just two days after her arrival.

The Manipulation and Travel Timeline

Sonia Exelby flew from England to the US on Friday, October 10, 2025, to meet Dwain Hall, who operated online under the moniker Alphasadist. Hall, a self-described sadist who worshipped the Egyptian god of death, had spent two years grooming Exelby on a hardcore fetish website called Motherless. During this period, Exelby expressed a desire to die but claimed she could not do it herself, seeking someone to help end her life brutally.

Also read Family of Sonia Exelby Faces Trial as Dwain Hall Stands Accused in Florida

Prosecutors detailed that Exelby had a history of mental illness, including bipolar disorder and bulimia, stemming from a traumatic childhood in care. She had previously attempted suicide via overdose and engaged in self-harm. Hall exploited these vulnerabilities, positioning himself as the only person capable of granting her wish, thereby isolating her psychologically before she ever boarded a plane.

Evidence of Regret and Distress

Despite her stated intentions, evidence presented in court suggests Exelby experienced intense regret shortly after beginning her journey. Detectives discovered an email she sent to herself during the flight from England to Florida, revealing her desperation and desire to return home. In the message, she wrote that she wished she was back on the ground and felt sick with anxiety about the decision she had made.

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The email text indicated profound regret, stating that if she were not numb, she would have never left the house. She expressed fear of being mutilated and disabled for the rest of her life, noting that it would be too easy for anyone to find her. This digital correspondence serves as critical evidence that her mindset shifted dramatically from suicidal ideation to fear for her safety once she was in transit.

The Murder and Burial in Reddick

Upon arrival in Florida, Exelby traveled with Hall to a remote Airbnb property near the town of Reddick. Prosecutors argue that she got cold feet once she was there, but Hall proceeded with the plan regardless. Amy Berndt, the prosecutor opening the case, told the jury that Hall waited until Exelby was alone and incapacitated by her emotional state before beating and stabbing her to death.

Following the murder, Hall allegedly buried Exelby's body in the vicinity of the rental property. Authorities later examined Hall's phone and found that he had attempted to erase every trace of his victim, including numerous nude photos and a video of her. The destruction of this digital evidence highlights the premeditated nature of his efforts to conceal the crime after it occurred.

Trial Proceedings and Defendant Plea

Dwain Hall has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping in the circuit court of Ocala. The trial has heard testimony from Exelby's family, including her sister Gemma Isaj, who gave evidence from the gallery while sitting near the defendant. The prosecution painted Hall as a predator who exploited a vulnerable woman thousands of miles from her support network to satisfy his own violent and sexual deviancy.

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Exelby had lied to her long-term partner, Steve Hunt, about the purpose of her trip, claiming she was staying with her sisters for the weekend. This deception allowed her to travel without immediate interference from those who cared for her. The case continues as the jury weighs the evidence of manipulation, the digital footprint of regret, and the physical evidence linking Hall to the fatal attack in central Florida.