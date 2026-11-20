Court details reveal Dwain Hall purchased burial materials and may have spoken to Sonia Exelby in her car before killing the British tutor who sought assisted death.

Dwain Hall, a 54-year-old man facing murder charges, allegedly interacted with his victim Sonia Exelby in her car via CCTV footage shortly before she was killed in Florida. The British music tutor, 32, traveled from Portsmouth specifically to meet Hall, a self-described sadist who worshipped the Egyptian god of death. Prosecutors allege Hall ignored her attempts to withdraw consent and fatally stabbed her despite her expressed desire to end her life.

CCTV Evidence and Lowes Purchase

Court jurors viewed security camera footage from October 12 showing Hall stopping at a Lowe's in Ocala, central Florida. He parked his black Jeep and appeared to speak with someone in the front passenger seat before entering the store. Police believe the individual was Ms. Exelby, noting her vehicle was occupied and moving while he was inside the shop.

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Hall purchased a tarpaulin at the hardware store hours before Ms. Exelby's death. This purchase occurred on the same day he allegedly stabbed her four times and buried her half-naked body in a shallow grave. The interaction at the car park raised questions about whether Ms. Exelby was still alive at that moment.

Timeline of Murder and Burial

GPS data from Hall's phone tracks his movements leading up to the burial. He stopped at a remote spot off a major road in Marion Oaks between 9:25 am and 10:41 am on October 12. Later that evening, he drove by the location again at 7:10 pm before heading home.

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Officers discovered Ms. Exelby's body buried in this scrubland several days later. The court heard that Hall buried her in broad daylight, utilizing the tarp he bought earlier. The precise timing and location were confirmed through digital evidence recovered from his mobile device.

Mental Health History and Online Plans

Sonia Exelby suffered from bipolar disorder and bulimia, with a history of self-harm and two prior suicide attempts. She began posting on the fetish site Motherless, seeking help to end her life. She contacted Hall, known online as Alphasadist, and agreed to pay him for assistance.

The pair had communicated for two years before she flew to the US on October 10. Prosecutors stated she sent an email to herself from the plane filled with sorrow and regret. Hall allegedly continued the plan even after she changed her mind upon arriving.

Defendant's Digital Footprint and Response

After the burial, Hall used the Google Gemini AI app to ask how long it would take a large dog to decompose two to three feet down in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnap. His trial is ongoing in a Florida court where he denies the allegations against him.