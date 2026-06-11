Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fears Cancer After Lump in Testicle

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the wrestling icon and actor, discovered a lump in his testicle while taking a shower and feared he had cancer. He later found out it was epididymitis, an inflammation of the tube at the back of the testicle that stores and carries sperm.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson feared he had cancer after discovering a lump in his testicle earlier this year. The wrestling icon and actor, 54, revealed to Esquire that he discovered a painful mass on his left testicle while taking a shower, days before he was set to attend a promotional event for the new Jumanji film in April.

A terrified Johnson called his doctor two days later, but did not tell his wife of seven years, Lauren Hashian, saying, 'I didn’t want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about.

' His doctor said it could be testicular cancer but was probably epididymitis, an inflammation of the tube at the back of the testicle that stores and carries sperm. Johnson was ordered to get an ultrasound as soon as possible, leading to him getting on stage at the Jumanji event - while worrying he could have cancer.

'So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing - and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches,' he said. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson feared he had cancer after discovering a lump in his testicle earlier this year.

The wrestling icon and actor, 54, revealed to Esquire that he discovered a painful mass on his left testicle while taking a shower - but did not tell his wife Lauren Hashian - pictured 2023. The star also opened up about experiencing trouble in his marriage to Hashian while he was filming the live-action version of Moana in Atlanta and Hawaii in 2024. Johnson said, '... And we’re going through our stuff.

And you know that, hey, the end goal here is, We’re going to anchor in even stronger and make this thing work.

' He and Hashian talked 'to someone they trust' and moved past their issues. Johnson, who began his show business career as a WWE wrestler, recently generated Oscar buzz following his lead role in the Smashing Machine - however he was snubbed in the nominations. Johnson's latest roles mark a pivotal moment in his acting career as he moves away from action films. He's expressed a desire to 'be taken seriously' after being 'pigeonholed' with his prior silver screen roles.

The showbiz fixture has appeared in successful big budget movies including The Fast and the Furious and The Scorpion King





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Cancer Testicle Epidiymitis Ultrasound Marriage Moana Oscar Smashing Machine Action Films Big Budget Movies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rolling Stones letters found hidden in Lancashire drawer hint at love affairTerry Wainwright was going through his late mum's personal belongings when he made the discovery of 'one of the most incredible pieces of rock memorabilia seen in many years'

Read more »

Download Festival 2026 line-up, travel, weather and banned itemsDonington Park is gearing up to host the UK's biggest festival of rock and metal music.

Read more »

Disney announce Worlds Collide Tour coming to Manchester arenaThe Disney show takes songs from Descendants and Camp Rock, and tickets are out this week.

Read more »

Luke Littler wants “easier” draw as Josh Rock recalls emotional World Cup winThis year’s World Cup of Darts starts on Thursday with England, Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Scotland seeded and will enter at the last-16 stage over the weekend

Read more »