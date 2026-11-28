The Department for Work and Pensions suffered a deliberate cyber attack taking key online services offline and threatening millions of records of personal data.

The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed that its online services remain offline following a deliberate cyber attack detected on Thursday night. This security breach has forced the suspension of critical web facilities, including the portals for Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment, as a precautionary measure to contain the threat.

Scope of DWP System Disruption

Millions of citizens face immediate disruption as officials work to restore access to essential government platforms. The affected DWP systems hold sensitive personal data for numerous individuals, including names, residential addresses, and National Insurance numbers. While regular pension and benefit payments continue to process, some claimants have reported experiencing delays in receiving their funds due to the technical issues.

Also read DWP Cyber Attack Disables Universal Credit and Pension Access

Investigation Into Unauthorized Access

A DWP spokesperson stated that specialist cyber experts are collaborating with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Co-ordination Centre to investigate the incident. Officials confirmed there is no evidence suggesting a malicious actor targeted other government departments, though Downing Street did not rule out a foreign connection. The department emphasized that its response plans were immediately implemented to secure the network against unauthorized access.

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Political and Expert Reactions

Colonel Philip Ingram, a former Army intelligence officer, suggested the capabilities required for this attack align with those of Russia or Iran. He noted that both nations have motives for causing political disruption in the United Kingdom, particularly regarding support for Ukraine and Middle Eastern policy. Ingram criticized the incident as a failure of basic cyber hygiene within the large government network and urged transparency regarding potential data compromises.

Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

Helen Whately, the Tory work and pensions spokesman, described the attack as extremely concerning and called for increased defense funding to combat such threats. Prime Minister Andy Burnham previously highlighted cyber attacks as a growing risk to national security, citing daily deterrence efforts against targets like the NHS. The UK's data protection watchdog is currently in contact with the DWP to monitor the situation and ensure compliance with data protection standards.