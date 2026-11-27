The Department for Work and Pensions suffered a cyber incident forcing system shutdowns. Pensioners and benefit claimants lost access to accounts, triggering state-sponsored attack concerns.

Millions of pensioners and benefit claimants in the United Kingdom lost access to their personal accounts yesterday following a suspected cyber attack on the Government. The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP) was forced to take its digital systems offline after officials detected unusual activity and a potential security breach. This disruption prevented users from logging into the Universal Credit portal or checking their benefit status. The incident occurred while experts and political figures debated the extent of the threat to national infrastructure. Downing Street sought to downplay the prospect of a Government-wide shutdown, stating there was no evidence to suggest a malicious actor had targeted other government departments. However, officials did not rule out that a hostile culprit could have been behind the incident at the DWP.

State-Sponsored Threats and Security Concerns

Experts told the Daily Mail the disruption was likely an attack rather than human error, potentially backed by a hostile state. Amanda Finch, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Information Security, said this is a significant attack that will worry people. She explained that it is more likely to be something that would undermine confidence in government rather than go after money. Consequently, she thinks it is more likely to be something like state-sponsored activity. Labour MP Liam Byrne, who is chairman of the Business and Trade Select Committee, said cyber attacks are going to be more prevalent in this new world. The DWP is the latest organisation to experience a cyber incident, with Marks and Spencer, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover all falling victim to attacks last year. Peter Bedford, the Tory pensions spokesman, said nobody yet knows what caused this. He urged Labour to investigate it properly if there is any hint of Kremlin involvement and come clean with the public.

Also read UK DWP Takes Some Services Offline Following Cyber Incident

Government Response and System Restoration

No 10 said work was being carried out as quickly as possible to restore services after millions of claimants were left unable to access accounts or apply for benefits. A notice on the Universal Credit sign-in page informed users of disruption to online services. Anyone trying to access the portal to log in to Universal Credit was greeted with this message. Monitoring website Downdetector first showed a spike in users reporting problems with the gov.uk website at 7:30pm on Thursday. This was followed by a fresh peak 12 hours later. Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, admitted the incident was serious. He said he could not say more at this stage about what caused it. However, he added that they did the right thing by taking their systems down in order to protect the public. He emphasized that this was done to protect their personal information. He stated they are working with the National Cyber Security Centre to try to get their systems back up and running.

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Impact on Vulnerable Citizens and Benefits

The DWP initially said routine welfare payments had not been affected, despite the shutdown. Yet some pensioners and those on Universal Credit said they did not receive their payments as planned yesterday. The department announced that sanctions would be waived for Universal Credit claimants who were unable to update job hunting journals. These claimants were also excused from completing other requirements to receive the benefit due to the incident. Earlier this month, the DWP most senior civil servant admitted being concerned about its antiquated software and the threat of attack. Permanent Secretary Dame Sarah Healey said quite often staff are working on extremely old computer systems. Asked during a DWP select committee hearing about possible Russian cyber attacks, she said their cyber security and resilience measures are critical. She noted that this is one of the things that keeps a permanent secretary awake.

Political Reactions and Future Preparations

The suspected attack should be a wake-up call according to Labour Dame Chi Onwurah. She is the chairman of the Science and Technology Committee. She said the Government must be transparent about the impact on customers data. Peter Bedford said hostile states will keep probing for weak spots. He argued that our systems cannot be left exposed. He stated Labour needs to prepare the Government for these emerging threats. The incident highlights the fragility of digital welfare infrastructure. Citizens rely on these systems for essential income support. Any failure poses a direct risk to social stability. The Department for Work and Pensions faces intense scrutiny. Its ability to defend against sophisticated digital threats is now in question. The resolution of this breach remains pending as technical teams work around the clock.