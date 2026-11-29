Education Secretary Lucy Powell warns of frequent cyber attacks after DWP systems were hit, disrupting Universal Credit and PIP payments while data compromise remains unconfirmed.

The UK Government is preparing for potential increases in cyber warfare after a malicious attack disabled critical Department for Work and Pensions systems. Education Secretary Lucy Powell confirmed that the disruption to online benefit and pension services was the result of a deliberate cyber incident rather than a technical failure. The incident forced the temporary shutdown of essential digital platforms, including Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment portals, leaving millions of claimants unable to access their accounts.

System Outages And Payment Guarantees

Official disruption began on Thursday night after suspicious activity was detected within the Department for Work and Pensions infrastructure. In response, officials took a range of web services offline as a precautionary measure to contain the breach. Despite the technical blackout, Lucy Powell provided immediate assurances that physical pension and benefit payments would continue to be distributed on schedule. She emphasized that while digital access was impaired, the fundamental financial support for citizens remained intact during the crisis.

Also read DWP Cyber Attack Disables Universal Credit and Pension Access

Government Cyber Resilience Strategy

Lucy Powell told Sky News that the government is actively bolstering its cyber security posture through increased funding and strategic planning. She warned that similar disruptions to online services may become a more frequent occurrence in the future. The Education Secretary stated that significant steps have been taken to enhance cyber resilience across public sector networks. She stressed the importance of having systems in place to respond quickly to threats while protecting sensitive data and infrastructure from further compromise.

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Data Security And Attribution Uncertainties

The attack potentially exposed millions of personal records, including names, addresses, and National Insurance numbers held on affected systems. Officials could not guarantee that no data was compromised, though a spokesperson noted there was currently no evidence of a breach. When pressed on whether Russia was responsible, Lucy Powell refused to speculate, citing a lack of definitive details. However, former Army intelligence officer Colonel Philip Ingram suggested that state actors like Russia or Iran could be behind the incident due to geopolitical tensions.

Political And Security Reactions

Conservative work and pensions spokesperson Helen Whately described the attack as extremely concerning and a threat to national security. She argued that the Labour Government must do more to fund defense and protect against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andy Burnham had previously characterized cyber attacks as a growing risk to Britain, citing daily deterrence efforts against targets like the NHS. The UK data protection watchdog has confirmed it is in contact with the Department for Work and Pensions regarding the ongoing incident.