The Department for Work and Pensions faces a major cyber incident that took online services offline. Claims are assured payments will continue despite technical disruptions.

The Department for Work and Pensions in the United Kingdom experienced a significant operational disruption on Saturday morning following a confirmed cyber incident. The government was forced to take critical online benefits and pensions services offline late on Thursday to prevent further potential damage. This unexpected shutdown affected millions of users who rely on digital platforms for essential government interactions.

Government Assures Payments Continue Normally

Government officials have explicitly assured benefits recipients and pensioners that usual payments will continue to be made despite the technical failures. Some claimants have reported delays in receiving their money and expressed fear of being penalized for not submitting information to the Department for Work and Pensions on time. However, it is understood that the department does not believe those specific payment delays are linked to the cyber incident.

Also read UK DWP Takes Some Services Offline Following Cyber Incident

A spokesperson for the DWP stated that anyone experiencing delays should call helplines in the usual way. The government emphasized that customers directly affected by this incident will not face sanctions. Officials also confirmed that online portals for Personal Independence Payment applications and the Tell Us Once system for registering deaths were impacted by the outage.

Experts Suspect Targeted Hacking Activity

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden publicly described the event as a serious cyber incident on Friday without offering further operational details. Former UK chief technology officer David Knott told BBC Newsnight that his strong suspicion is that the department had been targeted by hackers. He noted that taking down citizen-facing services implies an attack could be mounted through the front door.

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John Curry, a leading cyber security expert based at Bath Spa University, told BBC News that the DWP had almost certainly detected hacking activity. Curry explained that if the department discovered hackers inside its computer systems, shutting down systems was the best way to stop data from being stolen. He suggested the government may deliberately release limited information to keep possible hackers in the dark about ongoing security work.

Legacy Systems Draw Criticism from Insiders

Matt Gould, former Cabinet Office head of cyber security, highlighted vulnerabilities in state computer systems. He pointed out that hundreds of legacy systems are kept running with great commitment but rely on very old infrastructure. Gould argued that the government needs to invest in upgrading these platforms to move them to more stable bases and make systems more resilient against modern threats.

The PCS trade union, which represents civil servants at the DWP, criticized current investment levels in IT infrastructure. The union noted that the DWP had opened a voluntary redundancy scheme in its technology division just days before the incident occurred. This timing has raised additional questions about staffing levels and preparedness within the department.

Political Reactions and Future Security Steps

Dame Chi Onwurah, chair of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee, called the DWP incident a wake-up call. She emphasized that people rely on these systems for essential services and must trust that the underlying tech and data are secure. Shadow AI minister Ben Spencer described the incident as deeply concerning, arguing that the government cannot demand higher security standards from others without protecting its own systems first.

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On Friday, the government insisted it was investing in strengthening cyber security, pointing toward a £210 million cyber action plan. The government is working with GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre to investigate the incident. While Downing Street declined to confirm if hackers were involved, it stated that other departments had not been accessed by a malicious actor. The DWP maintains that no personal information has been lost or stolen.