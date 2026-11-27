The Department for Work and Pensions has taken systems offline following a cyber incident. Universal Credit and state pension portals are currently inaccessible.

The Department for Work and Pensions has temporarily taken some of its digital infrastructure offline to contain a cyber incident affecting its internal systems. Officials at the government department confirmed that they are actively collaborating with the National Cyber Security Centre, which operates under the umbrella of GCHQ, as well as other government experts to investigate the breach and restore normal operations.

Universal Credit Portal Access Disrupted

Users attempting to access the Universal Credit login portal are currently encountering service errors that prevent them from managing their accounts. Anyone navigating to the login page from the main Gov.UK website is presented with a notification stating 'Temporary disruption to some DWP online services,' indicating that the issue is widespread across the platform rather than isolated to individual user accounts.

Also read Bank of England Warns of Rising Mortgage Payments and Cyber Threats

Individuals trying to log in to manage their state pension details are also facing similar barriers to access. The system returns an error message that reads 'Sorry, the service is unavailable. You will be able to use the service later,' advising users to wait until the technical difficulties are resolved before attempting to log in again to view their pension information.

DWP Statement on Payment Continuity

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions emphasized that regular benefit and pension payments remain unaffected by the current technical outage. The government department stated that all scheduled payments will continue to be processed and paid as normal, ensuring that financial support reaches recipients despite the inability to access online management tools during this period.

Advertisement

The DWP spokesperson explained that taking some online services offline was a precautionary measure taken immediately after the cyber incident was identified. The department is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate the root cause and to bring services back online as quickly as possible to minimize any further disruption to users.

Monitoring Data and User Safety Warnings

Monitoring website Downdetector recorded the first significant spike in user reports regarding problems with the Gov.UK website at approximately 7.30pm last night, marking the initial public indication of the widespread technical issues affecting the welfare portal.

In addition to addressing the technical fault, officials reiterated standard security advice to the public regarding communication from the department. The spokesperson stated that the government will never message citizens to ask for bank details or ask them to click on links, serving as a reminder to remain vigilant against potential phishing attempts that may exploit such service disruptions.

The headquarters for the Department for Work and Pensions is located at Caxton House in Westminster, where officials are coordinating the response to this security incident. The department has advised anyone whose online service is currently unavailable to try again later, while the investigation continues in partnership with national security experts.