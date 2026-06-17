DWP Minister Provides Update on State Pension Age Review, Highlights Regional Disparities

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden addressed the Work and Pensions Committee on the state pension age review, acknowledging that while some can work longer, others in physically demanding jobs face challenges. The review by Dr Suzy Morrissey will explore linking pension age to life expectancy and automatic mechanisms.

A senior minister from the Department for Work and Pensions has provided an update on the ongoing review of the state pension age , discussing the varied experiences of people approaching retirement and acknowledging regional disparities.

The qualifying age for the state pension is currently rising from 66 to 67, with a further increase from 67 to 68 already planned but subject to review. The transition from 66 to 67 is scheduled between April 2026 and April 2028, while the move from 67 to 68 is currently set for between 2044 and 2046.

However, Labour announced in 2025 that there would be an additional independent review of the state pension age policy, separate from the statutory six-year review required by the 2014 Pensions Act. The last government-commissioned review took place in 2023 and recommended bringing forward the increase from 67 to 68.

The forthcoming review, to be conducted by Dr Suzy Morrissey, will examine several key areas, including linking the state pension age to life expectancy, the possibility of automatic mechanisms for determining the pension age, and how such systems have functioned in other countries. In accordance with the 2014 Pensions Act, the government is required to commission an independent review of the state pension age every six years.

As the last review was published in March 2023, the next statutory review must be completed by March 2029. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden was questioned by the Work and Pensions Committee on Wednesday, June 17, about whether the next review is on course to meet that deadline. He told the committee, 'There are periodic reviews of this built into the process. The state pension age has been rising in the last couple of decades.

I don't want to pre-empt anything but that review is built into the process. That is the timescale. I have no changes to announce on that here this morning.

' Committee member Damien Egan informed McFadden that the group had spoken with people in their 60s nearing retirement who were being affected by the rise from 66 to 67. Egan said that some advocates have argued that the most financially disadvantaged within this group should get additional support in the form of greater social benefits.

He highlighted statistics revealing that half of 60- to 66-year-olds in the lowest income brackets are already frail and may therefore find it difficult to remain in employment. McFadden responded with an upbeat outlook, saying, 'I'm an optimist about growing older. I hope people see a productive working life well up in years. The increase in the state pension age has been accompanied by increasing rates of employment in people close to state retirement age.

' However, he acknowledged that people can have contrasting experiences, looking at the experiences of older residents in his own constituency of Wolverhampton South East. The minister said, 'That's one part of the story. But you're right, there's another part of the story, where being 67 or 68 years old can feel very different in different parts of the country. I represent a working class Black Country constituency with a tradition of physical work.

I know that it can feel quite different for somebody to be 67 or 68 in my constituency compared to leafier parts of the country. So we have to bear this in mind, and consider all these aspects when thinking about the state pension age in the future, so we have a system that's fair to everyone, is sustainable financially and does the best job it can to give people security in retirement.

' The review by Dr Suzy Morrissey is expected to be a comprehensive examination of the state pension age policy, taking into account life expectancy trends, economic conditions, and social fairness. The government has indicated that it will consider the review's findings carefully before making any decisions on future changes.

Meanwhile, campaigners for pensioner rights have called for greater protections for those in physically demanding jobs or with health issues, arguing that a one-size-fits-all approach to the state pension age is unfair. The debate over the state pension age is likely to continue as the population ages and life expectancy increases, with the government seeking a balance between fiscal sustainability and providing adequate support for retirees.

The outcome of the review, expected by March 2029, could have significant implications for millions of people planning their retirement





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