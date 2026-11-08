DWP Office Attendance Crisis: Only 14 Percent Staff Present by Noon

New research reveals Department for Work and Pensions staff attendance rates are critically low, with only 317 of 2,245 employees present by midday, sparking political debate.

The Department for Work and Pensions is facing intense scrutiny after new data revealed that fewer than one in seven of its civil servants arrived at the office by midday. A recent observation at the department's central London headquarters showed that only 317 of the 2,245 staff members assigned to help Britons return to work were present at Caxton House by noon on a Friday.

This low attendance rate leaves more than three-quarters of the building's 1,395 workspaces empty during core business hours. The findings highlight a significant gap between government mandates for office presence and the actual behavior of the workforce responsible for managing the nation's social security systems.

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Attendance Data and Methodology

Researchers from the Centre for Government Reform, a policy think-tank, conducted a physical headcount outside Caxton House to verify the attendance levels of the department's employees. Their observation began early in the morning, capturing the initial trickle of workers arriving for the day.

The data showed that only 26 employees entered the building between 7am and 8am. By 9am, the number had risen slightly to 114 arrivals, which represented just 5 percent of Caxton House's total headcount at that time. This slow start to the working day raised immediate concerns about the department's operational efficiency and staff discipline.

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The number of employees in the building continued to rise gradually throughout the morning. By 10am, the total count reached 220 staff members. The figure climbed to 278 by 11am, before finally reaching 317 by midday. This final number of 317 employees accounted for only 14 percent of the office's entire workforce.

Comparative Context and Targets

The attendance figures at the Department for Work and Pensions stand in stark contrast to other government bodies, although a closer look at those comparisons reveals further complexities. The Department for Business and Trade has publicly claimed an occupancy rate of 80 percent for its own workforce.

However, this claimed rate requires significant contextual understanding. The Department for Business and Trade has London offices with space for only 1,058 of its allocated 3,699 staff members. This physical limitation suggests that the true occupancy rate within the available London space is actually just slightly more than 20 percent, which is still higher than the midday figure at Caxton House but not as high as the government claims.

For the Department for Work and Pensions to meet its specific attendance target, 1,350 staff members would need to be at their desks on an average day. The current reality of 317 present by noon falls drastically short of this requirement, indicating a systemic issue with rule enforcement.

Political and Administrative Reactions

The discrepancy between policy and practice has drawn sharp criticism from Conservative politicians who argue that administrative inefficiency contributes to broader economic problems. Mike Wood, the Tories' Cabinet Office spokesman, commented directly on the findings, linking the low attendance to larger fiscal issues.

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Wood stated that it is little wonder Britain has a benefits bill spiraling out of control when the department responsible for tackling it cannot even get its own staff to turn up for work. His remarks underscore the political pressure on the government to demonstrate value for money from public spending on civil service estates.

Ameer Kotecha, the chief executive of the Centre for Government Reform, echoed these concerns by focusing on the governance aspect of the issue. He argued that the situation epitomizes a system where rules are set but not enforced. Kotecha noted that nobody seems to be measuring if the public is getting value from the estate the government funds, highlighting a potential crisis in public accountability.

Official Response and Future Steps

In response to the revelations, a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions defended the department's record against the specific claims made by the Centre for Government Reform. The spokesperson characterized the research as a flimsy basis for making sweeping claims about the entire department.

The DWP stated that it publishes data on in-office attendance, and according to their metrics, the department is meeting its published targets. This defense suggests a disagreement over methodology or timeframes, as the think-tank's count focused specifically on midday presence rather than weekly averages or total hours worked.

The ongoing debate highlights the challenges the UK government faces in managing hybrid work policies for civil servants. With rules requiring staff to come into the office 60 percent of the working week, the enforcement mechanisms remain under intense examination by both political opponents and policy experts.