DWP to Deploy Hidden Cameras to Catch Benefit Fraudsters

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is implementing a new strategy to combat benefit fraud using hidden video surveillance cameras in vehicles. The cameras will be deployed to capture footage of individuals claiming benefits while engaging in activities that contradict their claims.

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) is rolling out a new strategy to combat benefit fraud using hidden video surveillance cameras in vehicles. These cameras, concealed both inside and outside vehicles, will capture footage of individuals claiming benefits while engaging in activities that contradict their claims.

The strategy, expected to begin in September 2026, will utilize high-tech cameras capable of recording images in low light conditions. The cameras will be deployed outside homes and workplaces following tips and intelligence, allowing DWP staff to conduct stakeouts remotely. This initiative is part of the DWP's 'live surveillance strategy' and is reminiscent of the TV detector vans used in the past.

The cameras will be used to gather evidence for court cases, aiming to prove fraud and reduce payments made in error. The strategy is expected to save £1.5 billion from the benefits bill by 2030. The new tactic was revealed in a £2.4 million DWP tender, which requires live surveillance equipment for a three to five-year contract.

The tender specifies the need for covert video storage and recording equipment, capable of capturing high-quality footage in all weather conditions and during nighttime hours. The contract, starting in September 2026, will cover a period of up to 2031. The government has already implemented powers in the Public Authorities (Fraud Error and Recovery) Act 2025 to electronically search bank accounts and force banks to reveal financial information for fraud recovery.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately welcomed the crackdown, stating that billions of pounds are lost to benefit fraud each year. She emphasized the need to restore public trust in the welfare system. The government has been criticized for failing to effectively combat benefit fraud, with recent examples including Helen Green, who was jailed for seven months for claiming benefits while engaging in activities that contradicted her claims.

The TaxPayers' Alliance, a policy analyst, expressed support for tougher action against benefit fraud but raised concerns about the cost of the surveillance contract and the potential for excessive state intrusion into people's lives.





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