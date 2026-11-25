Former Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost is under investigation following a two-vehicle collision near Patonga on November 22. Police confirm he left the scene.

Former Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost has become the focus of a police investigation following a two-vehicle collision on the NSW Central Coast. The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on Sunday, November 22, near the tourist village of Patonga. Footage from the scene has circulated widely, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry into the events that transpired.

Crash Details and Immediate Aftermath

NSW Police confirmed that officers from the Brisbane Water Police District responded to reports of a collision between a station wagon and a coupé. Paramedics from NSW Ambulance treated the driver and passenger of the station wagon, along with one passenger from the coupé, for minor injuries at the site. Witnesses reported that the driver of the coupé, identified in the footage as driving a red Ford Capri, left the scene before police arrived on the ground.

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Al Bhanji Posts Video Seeking Driver

Al Bhanji, the driver of the station wagon involved in the crash, shared video footage in a local Facebook group to help identify the other driver. In his post, Mr Bhanji alleged that the red Ford Capri driver fled the scene after hitting his vehicle at high speed. He included a specific police reference number in the post and explicitly urged members of the public not to approach any individuals involved in the accident.

Social Media Identifies Dylan Frost

While Mr Bhanji sought the driver, social media users quickly identified Dylan Frost as the passenger standing near the crash site. Comments on the video noted that the passenger, seen with his shirt open and distinctive tattoos visible, matched Frost's appearance. The footage showed Frost looking dishevelled, clutching a vape, and checking his phone while standing near the chaotic scene.

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Recent Legal Issues and Court Appearances

This incident follows a series of legal controversies for the musician, including a Waverley Local Court appearance in September. Frost and his partner, Elyssa Ford, opposed cross-applications for apprehended violence orders lodged by police. Their legal representative stated there were no allegations of violence or intimidation, and the matter was adjourned until December.

Past Controversies and Band Departure

Frost departed Sticky Fingers in 2025 after 17 years with the band, citing a series of on and off-stage incidents. His history includes a dismissed shoplifting charge for a roast chicken and an alleged altercation with singer-songwriter Thelma Plum in 2016. Festival organizers also removed the band from Bluesfest in 2023 following public outcry, highlighting a pattern of behavior that has frequently drawn media scrutiny.