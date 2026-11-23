Truck driver Dylan Pagan escaped death after his vehicle fell 65ft into the Merrimack River in Manchester on September 23 while avoiding a multi-car pileup on Interstate 293.

Truck driver Dylan Pagan recounted the harrowing experience of plummeting 65 feet off a bridge in New Hampshire after swerving to avoid a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 293. The incident occurred around 7:40 am on September 23, marking a terrifying moment in Pagan's five-hour delivery journey that left him stranded in the Merrimack River in Manchester.

Dylan Pagan Recounts Bridge Fall After Collision

Pagan, a 26-year-old from Fall River, Mississippi, stated that he noticed a car crash ahead while driving on Interstate 293. He swerved out of the way to avoid the wreckage, but the maneuver caused his box truck to veer off the road, smash through the guardrail, and fall into the water below. He expressed shock that the barrier failed to stop the truck, noting he had always harbored a fear of that specific bridge.

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Alexie Raposo Confirms Pagan Suffered Serious Injuries

Although the New Hampshire Division of State Police released a statement claiming Pagan was uninjured, his wife Alexie Raposo strongly contradicted this report. She detailed that Pagan suffered extensive bruising, swelling from water immersion, cuts across his face, hands, legs, and body, as well as severe neck pain and knee injuries that made walking difficult. Raposo expressed anger that authorities were attempting to blame Pagan despite his actions being an attempt to avoid an already existing crash.

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Miraculous Escape Through Truck Roof During Pileup

Pagan described the immediate chaos as he realized he was falling, believing it was his final moment. He explained that his doors and windows jammed shut upon hitting the water, forcing him to unclip his seatbelt and break out through the roof of the cab. After freeing himself, he waited for first responders to reach him, while emergency crews worked to pull the box truck from the river.

Interstate 293 Closure and Ongoing State Police Investigation

The collision involved up to six vehicles in a series of at least two chain crashes, leading to the shutdown of Interstate 293 to a single lane for several hours. Authorities confirmed that a minor passenger sustained serious injuries in the accident. The New Hampshire Division of State Police is currently conducting a full investigation into the incident, with News 9 obtaining these details directly from Pagan and Raposo.