Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child Together

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together. The supermodel confirmed the couple's baby joy as she cradled her bump at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together. The supermodel, 32, confirmed the couple's baby joy as she cradled her bump at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Palvin looked ethereal in a powder blue dress as she revealed her growing stomach while Sprouse doted on her. Sprouse and Palvin have been together since 2018. They met on Instagram when Sprouse slid into Palvin's DMs after she followed him. Palvin flew out to China in 2018 to have their first official date.

They made their relationship Instagram official in August 2018 and made their red carpet debut during New York Fashion Week that September. Sprouse allegedly tackled a trespasser at his Hollywood Hills home last week in the early morning hours of Friday. Palvin was reportedly home at the time of the incident and called 911 to report the intruder. The outlet reported that the couple did not want the alleged intruder booked for trespassing.

Instead, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the suspect for warrants. Sprouse previously bought the four-bedroom, two-bathroom estate, which is valued at nearly $2 million, back in 2021. They have lived there since they tied the knot in July 2023 in her home country of Hungary. Sprouse's twin brother Cole Sprouse served as the best man at their wedding.

They starred on the hit Disney series from 2005 to 2008. The brothers also were the leading stars of the spinoff series, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011





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Dylan Sprouse Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child Baby Joy Cannes Film Festival Hollywood Hills Home Trespasser Home Invasion Red Carpet Debut Instagram Official Home Country Of Hungary Hollywood Hills Estate The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody The Suite Life On Deck

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