Dynamo Star Steven Frayne Reveals Battle with Crohn's Led to Self-Harm and Hospitalisation

Illusionist Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, has opened up about his severe struggle with Crohn's Disease, detailing how the illness led to extensive hospitalisation, a reliance on 28 daily medications, and ultimately, self-harm as a way to feel something amidst profound numbness. He also discusses the lasting physical side-effects and his journey to recovery.

Illusionist Steven Frayne , widely known as Dynamo , has bravely disclosed that he resorted to self-harm during his most challenging period battling Crohn's Disease . The renowned performer revealed that the chronic illness had him taking an overwhelming 28 tablets daily, a consequence of a severe flare-up in 2018 that necessitated an eight-month hospital stay. Frayne recounted feeling 'really, really sick' during this time and expressed a profound dislike for his altered appearance, stating that the intense medication left him feeling like 'a different person.'

The magician, now 43, was first diagnosed with Crohn's at the age of 14 and continues to grapple with the lingering side-effects of his treatment, including hair loss and ankylosing spondylitis, a painful form of arthritis affecting the spine. During his extended hospitalisation, Frayne largely disappeared from public view, later explaining his absence by citing a combination of Crohn's disease and food poisoning.

In a candid conversation on Pete Wicks' Man Made podcast, Steven Frayne explained that the profound numbness he experienced due to the high dosage of medication was a primary driver for his self-harming behaviour. He sought to feel something, anything, amidst the disassociation caused by his treatment. He had previously confided that his wife, Kelly Frayne, played a crucial role in encouraging him to seek professional help after witnessing these 'self-harming incidents.' This led him to begin therapy in November 2020, a turning point in his recovery journey.

Frayne elaborated on the physical and emotional toll of his illness, describing the overwhelming medication regimen. 'Whilst I'm there, the only way to keep me alive was through, I was on 28 tablets a day, I was on infusions every other week, and when you're on that much medication you don't feel anything,' he shared. This feeling of detachment, of not experiencing genuine emotions, was deeply unsettling. He admitted, 'You feel numb, and you don't know if your feelings are your own because you're just surviving.'

It was within this state of emotional void that he began self-harming. 'I remember feeling so numb, partially the reason why I started self-harming, because I wanted to feel something,' he confessed. This was a desperate attempt to reconnect with his own physical sensations and affirm his existence. The visual changes wrought by the medication also contributed to his distress. 'I hated the way I looked because the medication made me look like a different person,' he said. Even now, the effects persist. 'Even now, the side-effects from the meds, I've got a rash that comes all over my body, in my hair, and my head and I've lost lots of hair, I hate my hair without a hat to be honest.'

Despite the immense challenges, Frayne views his recovery from the severe flare-up as a catalyst for profound personal change. It served as a stark reminder to 'slow down and reset his life.' This period of introspection and healing paved the way for his return to performing illusions, culminating in the 2023 television special Dynamo Is Dead.

However, the battle with residual side-effects is ongoing. Frayne detailed the arduous process of weaning himself off a significant number of medications, describing it as going 'cold turkey.' 'I had to go cold turkey, and that was one of the worst feelings in the world, horrible. It took me ages to get off the medication, because you become so dependant on it,' he explained. He has managed to reduce his daily intake to just two tablets, which are essential for his mobility, stating, 'I'm down to two tablets a day now, and I need those two tablets because if I don't take them I struggle to walk.'

These medications are taken religiously, and he has developed a routine to manage the lingering effects. 'I take them religiously and I have treatments, and I don't normally start early in the day, because it takes my body two or three hours to start working, and I get scared to go to sleep because my body shuts down when I'm asleep.' The ankylosing spondylitis further complicates his mornings. 'I've got ankylosing spondylitis in my spine, so my whole back fuses together when I'm asleep, so I wake and it's like Groundhog Day, I've got to start the day in pain. So everyday I start the day in pain, and gradually I get better as the day progresses.'

In 2023, Frayne symbolically concluded his iconic Dynamo persona with a dramatic live performance on Sky titled Dynamo Is Dead. The stunt involved him burying himself under five tonnes of soil, with a mere three minutes to escape before suffocation, a challenge he successfully completed with just 13 seconds to spare.





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Dynamo Steven Frayne Crohn's Disease Self-Harm Mental Health

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