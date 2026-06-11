Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater: A Significant Price Cut and Year-Round Use

The Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is currently available at Argos for £289.99, representing a £110 saving compared to its previous price of £399.99. This sale makes premium home appliances more accessible, particularly for those looking for a multi-season appliance that combines cooling and heating functions.

Premium home appliances rarely come cheap, which is why Dyson discounts tend to attract plenty of attention. When a product combines cooling, heating, and air circulation in one sleek design, a significant price cut becomes even more appealing.

With temperatures expected to rise and many households already preparing for warmer weather, this sale could not have arrived at a better time. The Dyson fan shoppers can now get for £110 less. The product getting attention right now is the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater, currently available at Argos for £289.99. That represents a saving of £110 compared to its previous price of £399.99.

Unlike traditional fans, the AM09 uses Dyson's signature bladeless design, which gives it a modern appearance while also making it easier to clean and safer around children and pets. The appliance provides both cooling and heating functions, allowing it to remain useful throughout the year rather than only during summer. Its compact footprint also means it can fit comfortably into bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, and smaller apartments.

Many shoppers are moving away from products that only serve one purpose, leading consumers to favour appliances that can perform multiple functions. Energy efficiency is another factor driving interest. Rather than purchasing and maintaining multiple products, households can invest in one appliance that covers several needs. This approach often feels more practical and can help reduce clutter around the home.

One of the biggest selling points is Dyson's Air Multiplier technology, which projects a smooth stream of air around the room and helps create more consistent airflow. The AM09 also features precise temperature control when used as a heater, allowing users to maintain a comfortable environment during colder months. Its minimalist design remains one of Dyson's most recognisable features and continues to appeal to shoppers looking for appliances that blend into modern interiors. Dyson products are rarely considered budget purchases.

However, discounts like this make them considerably more accessible. For shoppers already considering a premium cooling solution, a £110 saving may be enough to justify the investment. The fact that the appliance functions as both a fan and a heater adds further value, particularly for households hoping to get year-round use from a single product. It remains a significant purchase.

But with the summer sale now underway, it is one of the more notable appliance deals currently available at Argos. 5 FAQ about the Dyson AM09 1. How much does it cost? It is currently priced at £289.99 at Argos. 2. How much can shoppers save?

The current sale reduces the price by £110. 3. Does it cool and heat? Yes, it functions as both a cooling fan and a heater. 4. Is it bladeless?

Yes, Dyson's Air Multiplier technology eliminates the need for visible blades. 5. Can it be used all year round? Yes, the heating and cooling functions make it suitable for every season





Netmums / 🏆 42. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater Argos Price Cut Year-Round Use Multi-Season Appliances Energy Efficiency Modern Design Precise Temperature Control Air Multiplier Technology Bladeless Design Compact Footprint Remote Control Tilting Function

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