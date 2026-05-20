DZNE Researchers Uncover Genetic Links between Human Genome and Blood Lipids

DZNE researchers have identified more than 50 regions in the human genome that are associated with lipid metabolism and may contribute to aging and disease risks.

DZNE - German Center for Neurodegenerative DiseasesMay 20 2026 DZNE researchers have generated new insights into how the human genome shapes the chemical composition and concentration of blood lipids .

Across the genome, they identified more than 50 regions whose relevance to lipid metabolism was not been known before. The findings are based on blood samples from more than 8,000 individuals and may provide a better understanding of aging processes and pathological conditions like Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular dysfunctions. The results have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications. They are based on samples from the Rhineland Study, a population-based study in Bonn, Germany, and additional study data.

Fatty molecules, also called 'lipids', occur in the human body in a vast number of forms. They serve not only as structural components, for instance in cell membranes, but also participate in metabolism and in particular in signaling pathways.

'Lipids are much more than the 'good' and 'bad' cholesterol we often hear about. In fact, thousands of different lipids circulate in our bodies. Some of them are presumed to play an important role in aging and in the development of diseases. This is a complex molecular world.

Yet the genetic basis of many lipids remains poorly understood,'.

'We have now been able to untangle this complex situation to some extent. To our knowledge, this is the most detailed study of lipid genetics to date. And a key role in the investigation was played by a bioinformatic approach called 'genome-wide association study' or GWAS for short,'





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DZNE German Center For Neurodegenerative Diseases Researchers Human Genome Blood Lipids Lipids Biochemical Process Affect Alzheimer's Disease Diabetes Cervascular Dysfunctions Complex Molecular World Aging Processes Encoded Analyzed Using Genetic Basis GWAS For Short Genome-Wide Association Study Rhineland Study Bonnet Sample Blood Population-Based Study Carried Out Over Several Decades Population-Based Study Brandenburg Earlier Published Study Finland Genetic Basis Relationship Insights Assessment Of Disease Risks Support The Development Efficient Therapies Genome-Wide Association Study

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