E-Bike Rider Flees After Mowing Down Father in Newport

A father suffered memory loss after being knocked unconscious by an e-bike rider who was driving the wrong way down a one-way street and then fled the scene. The rider later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

A shocking hit-and-run incident in Newport , Wales, has left a father with lasting memory loss after an e-bike rider struck him and fled the scene.

The incident occurred on a residential street in the St Julians area of the city in November last year. The rider, Jordan Willetts, 35, was traveling the wrong way down a one-way street when he crashed into 33-year-old Sam Bevan. CCTV footage shown in court captured the moment Willetts slammed into Mr. Bevan, knocking him unconscious.

Instead of stopping to render aid, Willetts callously got back on his modified push bike and cycled away, leaving the victim lying motionless on the road. Nearby neighbors rushed to help Mr. Bevan, who came to with no memory of the incident. He later learned what had happened only after being shown the footage. The father, who lives on the same street, had been retrieving items from his car after putting dinner in the oven when the collision occurred.

He suffered injuries that required hospital treatment at Grange Hospital in Cwmbran, where he could not explain to doctors how he was hurt. The memory loss was extensive, with a three-to-four-hour window wiped from his mind. He could not recall his own son's birthday when asked by his stepfather. The emotional and physical toll forced him to take four weeks off work.

Willetts did not surrender to police until 48 hours after the crash. In court, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and failing to stop. An interim driving ban was imposed, with sentencing scheduled for a later date. Mr. Bevan expressed frustration at the lack of humanity shown by Willetts, noting that the incident could have been far more serious had the victim been a child or an elderly person.

He also highlighted the growing problem of electric bikes in the area, which he says pose significant risks. Willetts' actions have left a deep impact on Mr. Bevan's life, as he continues to grapple with the aftermath of the ordeal. The case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with operating any vehicle, including e-bikes, and the severe consequences of fleeing the scene of an accident.

The legal system will now determine Willetts' fate, with the victim seeking justice and closure. The community has rallied around Mr. Bevan, who hopes that the incident will lead to greater awareness and enforcement of traffic laws for e-bike users. The footage of the crash has been viewed many times by Mr. Bevan, who still finds it surreal.

He emphasizes that the disregard for his safety and the lack of any attempt to check on him after the crash is what angers him most. As he continues his recovery, he is determined to move forward while advocating for safer streets for all residents





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E-Bike Accident Hit And Run Newport Dangerous Driving Memory Loss

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