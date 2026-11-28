EA Vancouver scrapped the open-world Star Wars Orca to release a smaller game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S launch. Details on the canceled project emerge from leaks.

Leaks from the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit have revealed new details about the canceled Star Wars project known as Orca, which was developed by EA Vancouver. The disclosure centers on a three-minute gameplay concept clip that showcases the studio's previous direction before corporate leadership mandated a pivot to a smaller, faster release strategy. This development highlights the extensive internal turmoil and resource reallocation that occurred within EA during the transition between console generations.

Project Origins From Cancelled Ragtag

EA Vancouver was assigned the task of developing an open-world Star Wars game by repurposing the foundational assets of the previously canceled Star Wars title codenamed Ragtag. That original project was being developed by Visceral Games under the creative direction of Amy Hennig. Corporate leadership at EA ultimately rejected Ragtag because they deemed the gameplay experience to be too linear, leading to its cancellation.

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The studio was then instructed to recycle the bones of that canceled project to build a new open-world experience. However, the leaked concept clip for Orca does not reflect an open-world structure at all. Instead, the footage displays gray-and-white character models engaging in third-person cover shooting and melee combat sequences. The characters are shown talking extensively throughout these interactions, suggesting a heavy focus on narrative or dialogue during combat.

The protagonist in the concept clip is depicted as a typical Star Wars scoundrel, wearing a Han Solo-style smuggler vest. The character design bears a strong resemblance to Nathan Drake, complete with a specific expertise in pocket sand. The visual fidelity and mechanical focus of the clip are so similar to the leaked materials from Project Ragtag that observers might easily believe they are looking at that earlier, aborted development rather than the new Orca concept.

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Strategic Pivot For Next Gen Launch

The Orca project was ultimately canceled when EA management decided to prioritize a smaller, quicker development cycle over the ambitious open-world scope. The strategic goal was to have a Star Wars title ready for the late 2020 release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Corporate leadership determined that cranking out a smaller game would be a safer and more timely approach to capitalize on the new hardware launch window.

After Orca was discarded in what the report describes as a trash compactor, EA Vancouver pivoted to a new Star Wars Battlefront spin-off codenamed Viking. This subsequent project was intended to serve the same market purpose as Orca. However, Viking also failed to meet its deadlines and began to appear as though it would not be ready to launch alongside the shiny new consoles.

That second cancellation resulted in another significant amount of wasted effort. The repeated shifting of goals led to despair regarding the ability of major publishers to effectively execute large-scale projects. The situation highlights the difficulties faced by developers who spend years working on titles only for managerial decisions based on focus testing to completely alter the design parameters.

Industry Context And Development History

The history of these canceled projects illustrates the volatile nature of game development at major studios during that period. EA Vancouver had to abandon the open-world scope to meet the 2020 console deadlines, a move that initially seemed pragmatic. The failure of the Viking spin-off to launch in time further demonstrates the challenges of aligning development schedules with hardware release dates.

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The leaked information provides a rare glimpse into the specific assets and designs that were scrapped. The reuse of Ragtag assets and the subsequent abandonment of the open-world concept for a shooter focus marks a significant divergence in the Star Wars game development pipeline. These projects represent substantial lost time for the teams involved, with no final commercial product emerging from either Orca or Viking.