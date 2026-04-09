Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Glaring Mistake in Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

Viewers noticed a blunder in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer involving a photobomber filming Anne Hathaway on her phone. The sequel, featuring Lady Gaga and a star-studded cast, is set to release May 1st.

Eagle-eyed viewers have uncovered a noticeable blunder in the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 , which was released on Monday. The gaffe involves a photobomber in a bustling crosswalk scene featuring Runway's new fashion editor, Andrea Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway . A woman is clearly visible extending her arm from a yellow taxi van, engrossed in filming the Oscar-winning actress with her iPhone.

While the other individuals in the crosswalk are likely paid extras, the director David Frankel and his team apparently weren't able to completely manage the general public's presence during location shooting. This oversight ignited a flurry of commentary on social media, with many fans pointing out the implausibility of Andy Sachs not noticing being filmed or the overall tourist-like behavior. On August 5, a photographer captured a scene where onlookers were dining outdoors, craning their necks to observe Hathaway and her onscreen love interest, Peter, played by Patrick Brammall, while they filmed a date sequence. The fan reaction was immediate and humorous, with users sharing their observations and jokes about the scene. The mistake in the trailer has become a trending topic among fans. Social media users expressed amusement and found the scene to be relatable, highlighting the common experience of tourists in New York City. The scene has become a symbol of relatable moments, evoking sentiments of tourist behavior. The discovery prompted a wave of online reactions, with users offering humorous comments and perspectives on the scene's authenticity and the potential implications for the sequel's plot. The second noteworthy element highlighted in the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel is the featured song, a duet titled Runway, performed by pop star Lady Gaga and rapper Doechii. The Mother Monster is also set to make an on-screen appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2, specifically during a scene filmed in Milan, though details regarding her role are still undisclosed. The 20th Century Studios production boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, Rachel Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Donatella Versace, Ciara, and Ashley Graham. The Devil Wears Prada 2, with a substantial budget of 150 million dollars, is slated for theatrical release in the US and UK on May 1. The original film, a 2006 adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, garnered critical acclaim and achieved considerable success, amassing 326.7 million dollars globally against a budget of 41 million. Key members of the original creative team have reprised their roles for the sequel, including director Aline Brosh McKenna, producers Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt, cinematographer Florian Ballhaus, makeup department head Nicki Ledermann, and music supervisor Julia Michels. However, the costume designer Patricia Field was replaced by Molly Rogers. This change parallels Rogers's role on HBO Max's continuation of Sex and the City, And Just Like That. The anticipation surrounding the sequel is further heightened by the return of familiar faces and creative talent, making the anticipation for the release even greater. The plot of the sequel may involve the characters navigating challenges with fashion and life, creating exciting storylines. The attention given to detail in the original film and the presence of such a talented team ensures a high level of cinematic quality.\Fans have pointed out a noticeable filming error in the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The mistake involves a woman, apparently a tourist, filming Anne Hathaway with her phone in a crosswalk scene. Social media users quickly reacted and found the error humorous and relatable. The film also features a duet by Lady Gaga and rapper Doechii, and the cast includes many familiar faces. The original film was a major success, and many of the original crew members returned for the sequel. The film is set for release on May 1st





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