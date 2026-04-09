Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Movie Mistake in The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

Fans have pointed out a filming error in the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which includes a photobomber filming Anne Hathaway with an iPhone. The upcoming sequel's release date and cast have also been announced.

Eagle-eyed fans have uncovered a noticeable blunder in the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 , which was released on Monday. The mistake centers around a scene featuring Runway's new fashion editor, Andrea 'Andy' Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway , crossing a busy street. In the background, a woman is clearly visible leaning out of a yellow taxi van, intently filming Hathaway with her iPhone.

While the other individuals in the crosswalk were likely paid extras, director David Frankel and his team apparently didn't have complete control over the general public in the background during the on-location filming. This oversight quickly became a topic of conversation on social media, with many users pointing out the incongruity of a seemingly average person capturing the filming with their phone. As one user tweeted, 'This girl having her phone just wide out the window in the trailer is frying me.' The error triggered amusement and comments from the public as fans analyzed the trailer frame by frame, uncovering the slip-up within the otherwise meticulously crafted production. Another instance of the public encroaching onto the set was captured on August 5th, where a photographer documented a crowd dining outdoors, rubbernecking the filming of a date scene with Hathaway and her co-star Patrick Brammall, who plays Peter. \The discovery of the error in the trailer ignited a wave of reactions online, with users humorously interpreting the situation. Some suggested that the woman with the phone might be mistaken for a tourist experiencing the thrill of filming in New York City, which is where the film's scene was shot. Others found the mistake to be a charming testament to the film's authenticity, with one user noting, 'Because that's Andy Sachs. A million girls would kill for that job!'. The blunder also sparked comparisons to the essence of New York City and its tendency to draw in both residents and visitors alike. The online discussions highlighted the contrast between the carefully constructed world of the movie and the reality of filming in a public setting. In addition to the blooper, eagle-eyed viewers also noticed the background music which featured a duet by pop star Lady Gaga and rapper Doechii titled Runway. Lady Gaga is also expected to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a scene shot in Milan, though it's unclear if she will play a specific character or a fictionalized version of herself. The highly-anticipated sequel also includes the return of many of the original cast members including Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, Rachel Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Donatella Versace, Ciara, and Ashley Graham. \The Devil Wears Prada 2, produced by 20th Century Studios with a substantial budget of $150 million, is slated for release in US and UK theaters on May 1. The original 2006 film, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel, was a major success, earning critical acclaim and grossing $326.7 million globally against a $41 million budget. Many key figures from the original production are returning for the sequel, including director and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, producers Wendy Finerman and Karen Rosenfelt, cinematographer Florian Ballhaus, makeup department head Nicki Ledermann, and music supervisor Julia Michels. However, costume designer Patricia Field will be absent, replaced by her former associate Molly Rogers, marking the second such transition after her involvement in HBO Max's 'And Just Like That'. The excitement surrounding the sequel remains high as fans anticipate seeing their favorite characters back on the big screen. The combination of the returning cast, the significant budget, and the legacy of the original film contribute to the anticipation





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