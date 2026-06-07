Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's £10 Million Divorce Battle Heads to High Court

The TV power couple, together for 27 years, are unable to reach a financial settlement and will face a trial in November. Both have hired top lawyers.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford , once one of Britain's most beloved TV couples, are now embroiled in a bitter divorce battle that is set to go to the High Court later this year.

The pair, both aged 66, announced their separation in May 2024 after 27 years together, 14 of which were as a married couple. They cited work commitments that had taken their lives in different directions.

However, behind the scenes, negotiations over their estimated £10 million joint wealth have collapsed, leading to a scheduled trial in November. Settlement talks have failed, and both have enlisted top legal representation to fight for their respective shares. The couple's financial entanglements are complex. They own a six-bedroom home in Weybridge, Surrey, purchased 12 years ago for £3.6 million, which has likely appreciated in value.

Additionally, their personal fortunes are estimated at around £5 million each, though the exact figures are contested. According to legal documents seen by The Sun on Sunday, Ruth Langsford is listed as the applicant seeking a financial remedy, while Eamonn Holmes is the respondent. The specific details of the court battle remain confidential, but insiders suggest that neither party wanted a lengthy court fight.

An insider commented: A lengthy court battle is the last thing the couple wanted, but they just can't agree. It's very sad but they are both prepared to fight for what they feel is rightfully theirs. Eamonn Holmes has faced a series of health struggles in recent years, which may add complexity to the proceedings. In April 2024, he was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Prior to that, he underwent major spinal surgery in 2022, a double hip replacement in 2016, and has dealt with three slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis in 2021. His health issues have affected his work, with some on-air incidents, such as appearing to fall asleep during a GB News broadcast in March. Despite these challenges, he continues to host Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel on GB News.

Ruth Langsford remains a regular panelist on Loose Women and has presented various shows alongside her estranged husband, including This Morning and How The Other Half Lives. The couple first met in 1997 through mutual friend and GMTV star Sally Meen. At the time, Eamonn was still married to his first wife, Gabrielle Holmes, with whom he has three children.

He kept his relationship with Ruth a secret for two years, not holding her hand in public or attending events together out of respect for his ex-wife. They eventually married in 2010 in a lavish ceremony at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire, attended by TV personalities such as Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle. Their on-screen chemistry made them a staple of daytime television.

Now, their personal rift is playing out in the public eye, with the High Court trial set for November. Representatives for both have been approached for comment. The couple's combined wealth and property assets are now subject to legal scrutiny, and the outcome of the trial could set a precedent for high-profile celebrity divorces. Both parties are determined to secure what they believe is fair, despite the emotional toll.

The upcoming hearing is expected to draw significant media attention, given their long-standing public profile. As the date approaches, more details may emerge about the financial disclosures and potential settlements. For now, the former couple remains separated, with their focus on legal preparations and individual careers





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Eamonn Holmes Ruth Langsford Divorce High Court Financial Settlement

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