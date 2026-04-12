Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: Broadcaster's Health Crisis Sparks Support

Veteran presenter Eamonn Holmes has suffered a stroke and is recovering in hospital. The news comes after he was seen in good spirits, highlighting the unpredictable nature of health. Colleagues at GB News have expressed support and wish him a speedy recovery, as he focuses on regaining his health. This is just the latest in a series of health challenges the broadcaster has faced. His ongoing health battles have been well-documented.

Eamonn Holmes , the veteran television presenter, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, leaving his fans and colleagues concerned about his health. The news broke this week, prompting an outpouring of well wishes and support for the beloved broadcaster. Just days before the incident, Eamonn appeared to be in good spirits, as evidenced by social media posts and photographs showing him laughing and enjoying himself with his girlfriend, Katie Alexander , at an Easter gathering.

This juxtaposition of a joyful public appearance followed by a sudden health crisis has understandably shocked many, highlighting the unpredictable nature of health and the importance of cherishing each day. Eamonn's colleagues at GB News, where he hosts a breakfast program, expressed their solidarity and support, emphasizing his status as a cherished member of their team and eagerly awaiting his return to the channel once he has recovered. His health struggles have been an ongoing battle, further complicated by the fact that he is in a wheelchair. \The stroke occurred unexpectedly, forcing Eamonn to remain off air for the foreseeable future, leaving his fans eagerly anticipating his return to the screen. Eamonn, who was scheduled to return to his GB News breakfast program on Monday, will now be focusing on his recovery. His partner, Katie Alexander, took to social media to share her sentiments and ask for prayers during this challenging time. The statement from a GB News spokesperson confirmed the stroke and provided an update on Eamonn's condition, stating that he is responding well to treatment and has requested privacy as he focuses on his recovery. The spokesperson and CEO of GB News, Angelos Frangopoulos, conveyed the channel's unwavering support and sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery. Prior to this health scare, Eamonn had previously opened up about the challenges he faces, including ageism within the television industry and the various health issues he has experienced in recent years. This includes double hip replacement surgery in 2016, three slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis in 2021, and major spinal surgery in the following year. \Before the incident, Eamonn Holmes had previously shared a 'horrendous' health update, saying that the 'ageist' TV industry 'doesn't want to know him' now that he is older and in a wheelchair. This also included an incident where he seemed to fall asleep on live TV while interviewing Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones MP. Eamonn later addressed this claim during an appearance at Hayley Palmer's An Audience With... in London's Hippodrome Casino last month, explaining that he was simply checking his microphone pack. Eamonn separated from Ruth Langsford in 2024 after 14 years of marriage and the estranged spouses are in the process of divorcing. They share a son, Jack, who is 24





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eamonn Holmes Stroke GB News Health Hospitalized Television Recovery Katie Alexander

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: GB News Presenter's Health Battle ContinuesGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. This latest health setback comes after previous concerns regarding his health, including on-air incidents and prior medical issues.

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes in hospital after suffering a strokeThe Belfast broadcaster had taken ill last week

Read more »

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital after suffering from strokeThe 66-year-old GB News presenter is now recovering in hospital.

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital after suffering a strokeGB News has released a statement

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: GB News Presenter's Health Update and RecoveryVeteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to reports. The GB News presenter, who appeared in good spirits days prior, is now recovering and receiving treatment. This follows a history of health issues, leading to widespread support from colleagues, fans, and the GB News family.

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke, Raises Concerns About GB News ReturnGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital just before his planned return to the channel, sparking concerns among colleagues about his health and ability to resume his role. This follows a period of absence and on-air incidents that have raised questions about his suitability to return. The news also comes amidst his ongoing health battles and divorce.

Read more »