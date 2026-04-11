Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: GB News Presenter's Health Update and Recovery

Veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to reports. The GB News presenter, who appeared in good spirits days prior, is now recovering and receiving treatment. This follows a history of health issues, leading to widespread support from colleagues, fans, and the GB News family.

Eamonn Holmes , the veteran presenter, was recently hospitalized after suffering a stroke, leaving fans and colleagues concerned about his well-being. The news, which broke this week, revealed that Holmes, aged 66, was rushed to the hospital and is now undergoing treatment and recovery. This unexpected turn of events has prompted an outpouring of support from the media, his colleagues at GB News, and the wider public.

Prior to the stroke, Holmes appeared to be in good spirits, as evidenced by social media photos from an Easter party where he was seen smiling and laughing with his girlfriend, Katie Alexander, 44. The pictures captured him enjoying the company of friends, including Lotan Carter, a former television star turned fitness coach. He was seen in his mobility chair, wrapped up in a navy coat, matching suit trousers and a cap, appearing to be in good health and enjoying the celebration. This stark contrast between his recent joyful appearance and the subsequent stroke has highlighted the sudden and unpredictable nature of such medical emergencies. The presenter was scheduled to return to his GB News breakfast program on Monday, but now will remain off air for an indefinite period. His absence has been felt by viewers and colleagues alike, who are eagerly awaiting his recovery and return to the channel.\Following the news of the stroke, GB News issued a statement expressing their support for Holmes and wishing him a speedy recovery. The CEO of GB News, Angelos Frangopoulos, further emphasized the network's solidarity, stating that Holmes is a loved member of the GB News family. The statement from GB News confirmed that Holmes is responding well to treatment and has requested privacy during his recovery period. Katie Alexander, Holmes' girlfriend, also expressed her concerns and support through social media, posting about prayer and faith in the wake of the news. Holmes' health has been a recurring concern in recent years, with a history of various health challenges. He had a double hip replacement in 2016, and in 2021 suffered three slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis, followed by major spinal surgery the following year. In a recent interview, Holmes himself described a ‘horrendous’ health update and has voiced his perception that the TV industry may be ‘ageist’ and less interested in him now that he is older and uses a wheelchair. In a live television interview, he appeared to be asleep prompting speculation. He later addressed such claims during an appearance at Hayley Palmer's An Audience With... where he set the record straight on the matter, clarifying that he was simply checking his microphone pack.\This stroke adds to Holmes' pre-existing health issues, highlighting the challenges he has faced in recent years. In 2024, Holmes separated from his wife, Ruth Langsford, after 14 years of marriage and is currently in the process of divorcing. They share a son, Jack, who is 24. This event not only puts a spotlight on his health but also underscores the emotional and personal challenges that can accompany health struggles. The focus now is on his recovery and well-being. His colleagues at GB News and many fans have expressed their hope for his return when he is ready, wishing him a speedy and complete recovery. The news of his stroke serves as a reminder of the fragility of health and the importance of supporting those who are facing such difficulties. The public’s well wishes, along with the support from his network and family, are aimed to aid Holmes in his healing journey. The situation has highlighted the sudden nature of strokes and their potential impact on individuals and their families. This instance of Holmes health crisis also reflects the aging process, health conditions and the personal and professional adjustments individuals must make





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