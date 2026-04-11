Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke, Raises Concerns About GB News Return

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital just before his planned return to the channel, sparking concerns among colleagues about his health and ability to resume his role. This follows a period of absence and on-air incidents that have raised questions about his suitability to return. The news also comes amidst his ongoing health battles and divorce.

Eamonn Holmes was admitted to the Accident and Emergency department after suffering a stroke just before his planned return to GB News. The incident occurred last Tuesday while Holmes, 66, was on annual leave. He remained in the hospital overnight, with his partner, Katie Alexander, 44, reportedly at his side. A GB News spokesperson released a statement confirming the news: “Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke.

He is currently responding well to treatment. Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better. His colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the People's Channel when he is ready to return.”\Holmes, a father of four, has been absent from the GB News breakfast show, which he co-hosts with Ellie Costello, since March 11. On that date, he appeared to fall asleep on air, followed by him playing with his microphone and mobile phone, drawing surprise from both colleagues and viewers. The incident highlights a pattern of erratic behavior that has led to mounting concerns from within GB News. In May of the previous year, he experienced an incident where he fell from his chair during a live interview with Charlie Rowley, a former special adviser to Michael Gove. The on-air incident has raised further questions regarding his health and ability to perform his duties. Colleagues have expressed concerns, with one colleague reported to have heard Ellie Costello saying 'Oh my gosh' after a loud crash came from off-screen, followed by Holmes exclaiming, 'I'm fine, fine, fine, carry on, carry on.' The implications of this are raising concerns regarding his health and his readiness to return to work.\GB News is facing increasing pressure related to Holmes. Colleagues have reportedly voiced frustration at the performance of their flagship host's on-air conduct. Several presenters have expressed the belief that they could perform the role in a more professional manner, while some female colleagues reportedly feel they are required to compensate for Holmes's erratic and disjointed delivery. One source said: “Eamonn is really struggling. He has always been hard work. Now he’s unwell and tired, it’s becoming so difficult. The hours are gruelling and tough, Eamonn is not in the best health so the earlier mornings are really, really hard. The problem he has is that he needs the money. But is he really up to working? Maybe not.” Holmes has also had significant health issues for years, including a double hip replacement in 2016, along with three slipped discs, a dislocated pelvis, and major spinal surgery in 2022, followed by more spinal surgery the year after. The former GMTV anchor is also dealing with a high-profile, bitter divorce from Ruth Langsford, after they separated almost two years ago. The couple are also reportedly selling their £2.4 million home in Weybridge, Surrey. Before his GB News tenure, Holmes was also known for his work on This Morning (ITV) and Sky News' Sunrise show





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