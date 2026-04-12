Eamonn Holmes Recovering from Stroke, Colleagues Offer Support and Look Forward to His Return

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke. Colleagues and the CEO of GB News have expressed their support and are anticipating his return. Dawn Neesom shared an update, emphasizing Holmes' resilience and the affection held for him within the team. This news comes after a series of health issues and recent comments from Holmes about the challenges faced by older presenters.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke, according to his colleague Dawn Neesom . Holmes, 66, was absent from his breakfast show last week, prompting concern among viewers and colleagues alike. Neesom, speaking on Saturday's broadcast, provided an update on Holmes' condition and assured viewers that he is recovering well and surrounded by loved ones. She emphasized Holmes' resilience, stating 'He is not a quitter.

' Her comments reflected the sentiments of the entire GB News team, who expressed their support and wished him a speedy recovery. Holmes' absence has been felt, and his colleagues are eager for his return to the channel. Neesom's account painted a picture of Holmes' current state, highlighting his communication and positive progress while still under medical care. This news comes after a series of health challenges faced by the veteran broadcaster, including recent comments from Holmes about the television industry and the challenges faced by older presenters. The support from his colleagues and the anticipation of his return underlines the significant role Holmes plays at GB News and his enduring popularity among viewers. \Dawn Neesom's tribute extended beyond a simple health update. She reminisced about their first meeting, recalling how Holmes helped her feel at ease in her early days of television. Their shared history and the personal connection between them added a layer of warmth and camaraderie to her message. This demonstrates the impact that Holmes has had on his colleagues. She spoke of his 'moany' nature while displaying a lighthearted and affectionate tone. She also referred to an upcoming TRIC award that awaits him. This demonstrated the respect and affection that colleagues have for Holmes. Her reflections offer a glimpse into the close-knit atmosphere at GB News and the value placed on friendship and teamwork within the channel. The support from his colleagues goes beyond professional respect, demonstrating a genuine concern for his well-being. It also reinforces the strong bonds that are developed through the experience of working in television. The announcement of Holmes' illness was initially released by a GB News spokesperson, who confirmed that Holmes had suffered a stroke and was responding well to treatment. The spokesperson requested privacy for Holmes as he focuses on his recovery. Chief Executive Officer of GB News, Angelos Frangopoulos, echoed the sentiments of the entire team, stating that Holmes is a 'loved member of the GB News family' and that the channel is with him every step of the way. Holmes' separation from Ruth Langsford in 2024 and their ongoing divorce proceedings further highlight the personal struggles he has faced alongside his professional life. He also shares a son, Jack, with Langsford. \Prior to the stroke, Holmes had been vocal about the challenges of the television industry and his experiences with ageism. In a recent interview, he revealed his frustration with the perceived lack of opportunities for older broadcasters. His previous health issues, including a double hip replacement in 2016, slipped discs and a dislocated pelvis in 2021, and subsequent spinal surgery, have also taken their toll. The recent events add another chapter to his health history and underscore the difficult period Holmes has been going through. The contrast between his public persona and the personal struggles he has endured creates a complex narrative about resilience and vulnerability. The media attention surrounding Holmes' stroke reflects the public's interest in his condition and their support for his recovery. The quick response from both GB News and his colleagues, along with the outpouring of well wishes from the public, underlines the significant role he plays in the broadcasting industry. The combination of his professional achievements, his personal struggles, and his recent health scare has turned him into a symbol of both strength and vulnerability. He also faced some criticism following an incident where he appeared to fall asleep during a live interview. Holmes' response to claims that he was sleeping live on air underscores his determination to remain involved in broadcasting





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eamonn Holmes Stroke GB News Health Dawn Neesom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: GB News Presenter's Health Battle ContinuesGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. This latest health setback comes after previous concerns regarding his health, including on-air incidents and prior medical issues.

Read more »

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes recovering in hospital after suffering strokeThe former ITV This Morning host was taken ill at home

Read more »

GB News Presenter Eamonn Holmes Recovering from StrokeGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke. He is responding well to treatment and has asked for privacy. His colleagues at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return. Alex Armstrong will replace him on GB News Breakfast.

Read more »

NHS lists warning signs of a stroke as Eamonn Holmes taken to hospitalGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke

Read more »

GB News Presenter Eamonn Holmes Recovering from StrokeGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke. The channel confirmed the news, stating that Holmes is responding well to treatment and has requested privacy. Alex Armstrong will cover his presenting duties. Holmes has a history of health issues, including back problems and falls. The news also includes information about stroke symptoms and the FAST acronym for recognizing them.

Read more »

Eamonn Holmes Hospitalized After Stroke: GB News Presenter's Health Update and RecoveryVeteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to reports. The GB News presenter, who appeared in good spirits days prior, is now recovering and receiving treatment. This follows a history of health issues, leading to widespread support from colleagues, fans, and the GB News family.

Read more »