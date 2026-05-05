Eamonn Holmes Steps Down from Manchester United Foundation Board Amid Health Struggles and Personal Turmoil

Eamonn Holmes, a lifelong Manchester United supporter and former This Morning host, has resigned from the board of the Manchester United Foundation after nearly 19 years of service. This latest setback comes amid his ongoing divorce, health issues, and a recent stroke. The foundation's policy on board member tenure and a mandatory break enforced by the current chair led to his departure. Holmes' deep connection to the club, including leading George Best's funeral, makes this a significant blow. Meanwhile, colleagues at GB News are urging him to retire gracefully.

Eamonn Holmes , a lifelong Manchester United supporter, once famously declared that he would rather cheat on his wife Ruth Langsford than betray his beloved football team.

This bold statement, made in 2016, came at a time when Holmes and Langsford were at the peak of their careers, co-hosting the popular daytime show This Morning. Their chemistry on screen captivated millions of viewers, making them one of the most recognizable duos in British television.

However, a decade later, Holmes' life has taken a dramatic turn. His marriage to Langsford has collapsed, his health has significantly declined, and now he faces another major setback. It has been revealed that Holmes, 66, has stepped down from his position on the board of the Manchester United Foundation, a role he held for nearly 19 years.

The foundation, established in 2006, is dedicated to providing educational and community outreach programs aimed at helping young people make positive life choices. Holmes' departure from the board marks the end of an era, as he has been a devoted supporter of the club since his childhood, attending matches with his late father. Official records show that Holmes resigned from his directorial position on March 1, although a filing error delayed the official notification until April 14.

According to sources, the club enforced a mandatory break for Holmes, despite his long-standing service and deep connection to the foundation. An insider explained that while Holmes loves Manchester United and the foundation, he would never consider leaving voluntarily, especially given his current health struggles. The insider added that the club's policy limits board members to nine consecutive years to ensure independence and objectivity.

Although Holmes had served two consecutive terms, the current board chair decided to enforce a break, leading to his departure. It remains unclear how long this break will last, but there is a possibility that Holmes could return to the board in the future. When contacted by the Daily Mail, Holmes' representatives did not confirm whether he resigned voluntarily. The foundation recently appointed a new CEO, Ashley Hackett, who replaced John Shiels after his 18-year tenure.

Holmes and fellow journalist Virginia Buckley, 58, both left the foundation's board, although neither has updated their social media profiles to reflect this change. The charity's website, however, has already removed them from the list of board members. This latest development is a significant blow to Holmes, whose connection to Manchester United goes beyond that of a typical fan.

In 2005, he was personally invited by the family of legendary Manchester United player George Best to lead his funeral, an honor Holmes described as one of his proudest moments and most important duties. This setback comes at a particularly challenging time for Holmes, who recently suffered a stroke that forced him to take an indefinite leave from his GB News breakfast program.

His girlfriend, Katie Alexander, who is 22 years his junior, has been supporting him during this difficult period. Holmes' eldest son, Declan, 36, who is managing his father's affairs, described the stroke as a shock to the family. Holmes is also in the process of finalizing his divorce from Langsford.

Meanwhile, colleagues at GB News have expressed concern for Holmes' well-being, with many believing he should retire gracefully. There have been reports of Holmes allegedly falling asleep on air, although he has denied these claims, stating he was merely checking his microphone. While younger colleagues admire Holmes and respect his contributions to the industry, they believe he is too ill to continue working full-time.

An insider suggested that retirement would be the best course of action for Holmes, given his incredible career and the significant impact he has had on GB News' audience





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eamonn Holmes Manchester United Foundation Divorce Health Issues GB News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United Beat Liverpool in Thrilling Encounter, Secure Champions League SpotKobbie Mainoo's goal secures a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Liverpool, boosting their Champions League qualification hopes and Premier League standing. The match also saw Sir Alex Ferguson briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but is expected to recover quickly.

Read more »

Roy Keane doubts Andoni Iraola's suitability for Manchester United jobRoy Keane has expressed uncertainty about whether Andoni Iraola possesses the qualities needed to manage Manchester United, despite Iraola's success at Bournemouth and links to several Premier League clubs. Keane questions if Iraola's experience is sufficient for the demands of managing a club like United.

Read more »

Arne Slot laments recurring issues after Liverpool's defeat to Manchester UnitedLiverpool manager Arne Slot expressed frustration over familiar problems following his team's 3-2 loss to Manchester United. Despite a second-half comeback, Liverpool conceded a late goal, securing Champions League qualification for United and potentially finishing below Liverpool in the league.

Read more »

Michael Carrick Makes Case for Permanent Manchester United RoleMichael Carrick expresses his desire to continue as Manchester United head coach, citing recent successes including Champions League qualification and wins against top Premier League teams. He feels comfortable and confident in the role and believes he has earned a long-term contract.

Read more »

Manchester United denied title by young Newcastle United stars as huge positivity builds at AcademyThe Mag

Read more »

FA Youth Cup final date confirmed for Man City vs Manchester United showdownManchester City and Manchester United meet in the FA Youth Cup final this month

Read more »