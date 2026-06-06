Earl of Snowdon and girlfriend join extended royal family at Peter Phillips' wedding

The extended royal family gathered for the private wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds, with the Earl of Snowdon and his girlfriend making a rare appearance. King Charles and Queen Camilla led the arrivals at the intimate ceremony, which included key members of the monarchy while some royals were absent. The bride and groom's children played central roles, and royal bridal traditions were observed.

The extended royal family gathered for the private wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester, on Saturday, a significant event for the King's nephew.

Among the attendees were the Earl of Snowdon and his partner, Isabelle de la Bruyère, who made a rare joint public appearance. The Earl, born David Armstrong-Jones and the nephew of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was dressed in a formal morning suit, while his girlfriend wore a coordinated outfit. Their presence highlighted the gathering of non-working royals and extended family members.

The ceremony, held in a quaint country church, was a private affair lasting roughly an hour before guests departed for a reception. Leading the arrivals were King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Other notable guests included Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, Captain Mark Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Notably absent were Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were not expected at this intimate family event. The couple's children were central to the day, with Peter's daughters Savannah and Isla and Harriet's daughter Georgina playing key roles; Georgina served as a bridesmaid alongside Savannah and Isla. The bride, Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, looked elegant in a white column dress by Emilia Wickstead.

Following royal tradition, she likely wore a wedding band crafted from the family's rare Welsh gold. Peter Phillips, a non-working royal and the King's nephew, does not hold a peerage, so his marriage does not alter his official standing and his new wife does not receive a royal title. This is Peter's second marriage; he split from his first wife Autumn Kelly in 2020 after 12 years and shares custody of their two children.

The couple's relationship with the extended family was evident as they mingled with relatives, including the Earl of Snowdon, who is a cousin of King Charles. The Earl of Snowdon, 64, has been dating Isabelle de la Bruyère, 54, since summer 2024, though they maintain privacy. They have previously appeared together at events like the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, and an amfAR gala.

Isabelle is CEO of the Opera Art Gallery and previously worked for Christie's, where the Earl serves as honorary chairman. The Earl also serves as vice president of The King's Foundation charity and often deputises for his cousin, the King. He has two children from his previous marriage to Serena Stanhope: Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, who also attended the wedding, with Margarita wearing a purple jacket and baby blue skirt.

The wedding festivities began with a rehearsal dinner for many royals on Friday, and the venue was prepared two days in advance. The choice of the Cotswolds village of Kemble for the ceremony reflects the couple's personal connection to the area, as noted by locals who praise the historic setting. For Prince William, his attendance held special significance as he had missed Peter's first wedding in 2008.

Overall, the event was described as the royal wedding of the year, drawing crowds of well-wishers outside the church despite the rainy weather, while the ceremony itself remained a private, family-focused celebration





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