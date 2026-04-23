Earl Spencer Praises Partner's Courage as Privacy Battle Concludes

Professor Cat Jarman delivers statement in High Court after legal dispute with Earl Spencer's estranged wife over disclosure of her MS diagnosis. Earl Spencer publicly supports his partner and emphasizes the importance of medical privacy.

Earl Spencer has publicly praised his partner, Professor Cat Jarman , for her 'quiet courage' as the final chapter unfolds in a protracted legal battle with his estranged wife, Karen Spencer .

The dispute centered around the disclosure of Professor Jarman’s private medical information – specifically, her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Professor Jarman initiated the High Court proceedings after alleging that Countess Spencer shared her confidential medical details with others. While the countess settled the case in December without admitting liability, a key point of contention remained: the wording of a statement Professor Jarman wished to have read in open court.

Today, Professor Jarman’s lawyer presented the two-page statement to Court 17, detailing her distress over the breach of medical privacy. The statement emphasized her right to control sensitive health information and highlighted the fundamental importance of medical privacy as a human right. Professor Jarman expressed disappointment that the countess had not acknowledged wrongdoing and underscored her desire to move forward.

The statement also revealed that the countess first learned of Professor Jarman’s MS diagnosis through a conversation with Professor Jarman’s former husband, Tom Jarman, in April 2024. Professor Jarman had intentionally kept her diagnosis private, sharing it only with a select few, recognizing the irreversible nature of losing medical confidentiality. She and Earl Spencer are actively collaborating with the MS Society to raise awareness about the condition, leveraging her public profile to combat discrimination.

Following the hearing, Earl Spencer issued a statement commending Professor Jarman’s handling of the situation with 'grace, integrity and quiet courage.

' He reiterated her right to privacy, emphasizing the challenges faced by individuals living with MS and their need for control over their medical disclosures. Professor Jarman herself stated she felt 'compelled' to deliver the statement to safeguard medical privacy rights, particularly during MS Awareness Week. Notably, Professor Jarman’s ex-husband, Tom Jarman, also released a statement expressing 'huge personal regret' for his role in disclosing the information to Countess Spencer, accusing her of 'weaponising' the issue.

Lawyers representing Countess Spencer confirmed that she considers the matter closed. The financial aspect of the settlement included Earl Spencer funding both Professor Jarman’s legal fees and a portion of his estranged wife’s divorce payout





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