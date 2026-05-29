Early Childhood Gaming Exposure Predicts Adult Problematic Gaming Symptoms

A study published in PLOS ONE found that children who game frequently before age 6 may be more likely to report problematic gaming symptoms as adults. The study also identified that online gaming is a stronger predictor of problematic behaviors than offline gaming.

A decades-spanning analysis reveals that children who game frequently before age 6 may be more likely to report problematic gaming symptoms as adults, offering new clues about when gaming habits begin to shape long-term behavior .

The study identifies childhood (preschool) and adolescence (high school) as the life stages most strongly associated with later problematic gaming symptoms. Online gaming is a stronger predictor of problematic behaviors than offline gaming. The preschool years were the life stage most strongly associated with adult problematic gaming symptoms. Further research is needed to explore the impact of potential environmental risk factors on childhood gaming behaviors





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Gaming Problematic Gaming Internet Gaming Disorder Early Childhood Exposure Long-Term Behavior Developmental Period Inhibitory Control Pathological Reward Learning Environmental Risk Factors Gaming Trajectories Growth Mixture Modeling Lifetime Video Game Usage Scale (LVUS) Consistently High Group Low Escalating Group Rapidly Escalating Group Moderate Gaming Group

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