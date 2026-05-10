Early Holiday Celebrations Fuel Booze-Fuelled Bad Behavior on Flights?

Airlines may be facing a bumpy ride due to the global oil crisis – but it was fuel of a different kind that was very much on the minds of passengers at Manchester Airport. Travelers are starting to celebrate the start of their holidays early, leading to constant stampedes to the bar even at 3.30am, while critics claim that this early celebration fuels bad behavior on planes.

Airlines may be facing a bumpy ride due to the global oil crisis – but it was fuel of a different kind that was very much on the minds of passengers at Manchester Airport .

Travelers are starting to celebrate the start of their holidays early, leading to constant stampedes to the bar even at 3.30am, while critics claim that this early celebration fuels bad behavior on planes. The boss of pub giant JD Wetherspoon disagrees and asks for an end to what has become a great British tradition.

It has also been claimed that such a move would deprive citizens of fundamental civil liberties, as well as put an end to what has become a great British tradition





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Manchester Airport Traveler Behavior Early Holiday Celebrations Booze-Fuelled Bad Behavior Airline Risks JD Wetherspoon

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